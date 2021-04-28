The reunion of Julia Roberts and George Clooney will be in a romantic movie

In fact, this is the first time that the actors will pair. Julia and George’s daughter in fiction will be Kaitlyn Dever, actress you know for the acclaimed series Unbelievable on Netflix. Besides having starred in the movie Booksmart, Olivia Wilde’s debut feature. With this cast, Ticket to Paradise looks more than promising.

The film will be shot in Australia, where Julia currently lives and where there is a film boom due to restrictions on filming in Los Angeles. There is no release date yet for the romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker.

