The return of Friends is one of the most anticipated events in the coming months, something that the COVID-19 has provisionally truncated. Uncertainty is maximum and the meeting seems to be scheduled for next fall, although in the last few hours they have recognized what they are clear about.

They will wait what is necessary

In recent days it is being seen how television programs around the world carry out programs without the presence of the public, which has forced this pandemic itself. However, from WarnerMedia Entertainment they do not consider such a situation for the reunion, so they will wait what is necessary.

This has been assured by its president, Bob Greenblatt, who recognized that “at first we thought that the shows would be delayed a month or two, but it seems that it will be more than that. It is important to have a large live audience and experiment with these six friends who will be together again. We didn’t want to do it with a web call and six boxes“

Convinced that it will succeed despite the delay

“We are trying to look to the future and it does this in a more conventional way, I think it is worth the wait. We would have loved to have it on the first day, but if we do it in the fall I think it will be something the audience will also look forward to”, Revealed about the intentions they have with this long-awaited meeting.

It was last February when it was confirmed that Friends was coming to HBO Max with a return of its six protagonists, who were going to meet again several years after the end of it. The successful series continues to have a large audience despite the amount of time that has passed since then., and is that its episodes are available on practically all platforms.

For now, Friends fans will have to continue waiting for the reunion, although with the certainty that the protagonists and directors will wait for their viewers so that they can be on Stage 24 of Warner Bros located in California, where the filming.