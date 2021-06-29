The reunion of Diego Boneta and Juanpa Zurita in Miami with their partners

Nothing better than a party to celebrate a reunion of friends … Last weekend, Diego Boneta met his great friend, Juanpa Zurita in Miami. Boneta and Zurita were not alone, but well accompanied by their partners, Renata notni Y Macarena Achaga. In this reunion of friends, the actors and their girlfriends were also accompanied by the Colombian youtuber Mario Ruiz placeholder image and her partner, the Peruvian model Luana Barron. In their social networks, friends, who participate in Luis Miguel, the series and in fiction they are brothers, they showed how well they get along, and above all, how happy they are with their partners.

© @ juanpa / @phraa

In addition to spending the night with friends, the three couples lived a weekend of ‘rumba’, as they were part of the guests of the 25th birthday party of Lele pons , which took place at Papi Steak, one of the hot spots in Miami. First class guests also attended this celebration, such as Marc Anthony and the actor Vin Diesel, singer Kenya Os, in addition to Hannah stocking (Lele’s best friend), Guaynaa, (boyfriend of the celebrant) and Diana Maux, Lele’s physical trainer and good friend.

The followers of Diego Boneta and Renata Notni were struck by the shared images in which they appear on their weekend in Miami, since both are very reserved with their relationship. These photographs are one of the few photos there are of them as a couple on social media. Even in their Instagram profiles, neither Diego nor Renata have photos together, and they only interact in their posts.

In the case of Juanpa Zurita and the Argentine Macarena Achaga, it is more common for them to share photos or videos together on their networks, whether on vacation, at parties with friends or as any couple in love.