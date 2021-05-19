The reunion between Miguel Cabrera and Ichiro Suzuki in the Major Leagues

On the night of Tuesday, May 18, at the baseball Big leagues (MLB) some photos came to light that undoubtedly went around the world and caused an impact on lovers of this sport, since two historical players in the history of the Big Top met again in the city of Seattle: Miguel Cabrera and Ichiro Suzuki.

The Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park stadium witnessed that reunion, where Miguel Cabrera and Ichiro suzuki They saw each other after a while and the only reaction they had was to give each other an emotional hug, an image that marks history in the MLB.

Seeing or thinking so much about Ichiro, like in Cabrera, the fans and passionate of the Big leagues They will have immediate memories as far as hitting is concerned, since they are two references in the offensive game, where they are among the best.

The retired Japanese, who in his 19-year career in the MLB He collected 3,089 hits, met again with the Venezuelan, who has 2,884 since he began his journey in 2003 with the Florida Marlins.

In addition, these two players, beyond sports, are synonymous with greatness in their respective nations, but this because of their historic baseball careers. On the side of Suzuki, He could easily be the Japanese sportsman with the greatest impact in the last 20 years, setting a flawless career in the best baseball in the world. While, Cabrera, Since now, he is being cataloged as the next Venezuelan in the Hall of Fame and has been the standard among so many players in this country who make their debut in the Big leagues. TWO LEGENDS, WITHOUT DOUBT.

Here are the photos:

Some wholesome content for your afternoon 🤗 pic.twitter.com/tHlBCextsG – Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 19, 2021

On the other hand, these two baseball icons met again after facing each other for many seasons and playing multiple All-Star Games in the Big leagues.

Between Miguel Cabrera and Ichiro suzuki 5,937 hits, 606 home runs, 2,882 runs scored and 2,520 RBIs in the MLB, two players who will most likely have a plaque at the Cooperstown museum.