The ‘reunion’ between Luna and Abdou in which they have not been able to avoid the tears

Luna and Abdou. (Photo: REDUAN / EFE)

Until now we knew her name, her age, her occupation, her place of origin and even her concerns. So much, in fact, that the young 20-year-old Luna had to shut down social networks due to harassment and pressure. On the other hand, we knew nothing about him.

He, Abdou, arrived on the shores of Ceuta last week, exhausted, and barely able to move after swimming across from the Moroccan border. She, a Red Cross volunteer, simply received him, and comforted him when he threw herself into her arms because her brother, with whom she had made the journey, arrived unconscious ashore.

This Monday, the Spanish Television correspondent Ana Jiménez interviewed Abdou in Morocco, where he was finally expelled. There, the journalist has put Abdou in contact with Luna by video call, at which point the young man has burst into tears.

Abdou has explained to them that he is Senegalese, that he is 27 years old and that he has been trying to cross the border to Ceuta for four years to be able to work in Europe and send money to his grandmother.

Abdou is an orphan, and until then he lived with his brother and grandmother in Dakar, where he worked as a bricklayer. It was precisely with his brother that Abdou jumped into the sea last week, and it was for him that the young man cried when he reached the coast. On the shore, Abdou saw that his brother did not react, and so far he does not know what has become of him.

He says that that day they walked from 7 in the morning until 7 in the afternoon, and then they had to swim the 20 minutes that separate the border between Africa and Europe.

The ‘reunion’ between Luna and Abdou

Abdou, a Barça fan, has been able to speak with Luna by video call thanks to the journalists from Televisión Españ …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.