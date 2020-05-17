José Eduardo Derbez recalled the sketch in which he appeared with his parents (Infobae)

They were barely a few years apart and the rumors of the bad relationship between Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez They were already strong so, in order to silence those versions, they agreed that the actress would appear in a sketch of his comic program.

And so it happened, mocking her (then) alleged conflicts, Victoria appeared in XHDRBZ (broadcast from 2002 to 2004 on Televisa) along with his son José Eduardo.

In that sketch the boy was carrying a paper bag on his head, which prevented Derbez from seeing it.

Victoria asked him if he really wants to see the boy, to which the actor replied, clearly referring to another of his programs, that yes, that at least “Derbez from time to time ”.

Victoria Ruffo agreed to appear in a sketch of the Eugenio Derbez program

Victoria gave him a photo of the boy, when he entered kindergarten, so that he could see him, and then he made him turn his back and only at that moment did he remove the bag from little José Eduardo. Finally he ended up taking it away and leaving Derbez upset.

But, What was the story behind that Victoria appearance on the show?

José Eduardo himself recalled it in a recent interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

“What little I remember of that occasion, is that I will have been about eight years old, I suppose. They were not well in that situation and my dad proposed it to my mom (to appear on the show), as if to silence gossip, many things that were being said, although really they were wrong they“He explained.

The sketch of Victoria and Eugenio

“My mom agreed to put a stop to all that and said: ‘Let’s do it, let’s laugh, let’s make fun of the whole situation a little.’, they did it and it seemed incredible to me ”, acknowledged the young man, who has never hesitated to admit the bad relationship that his parents have, who were together until 1997.

José Eduardo pointed out that the recordings were tense, but it was of the few times, when he was a child, that his parents lived together after the separation.

“When I was little, that was one of the times I saw them together and I remember perfectly that when they were fixing my mom, before going to record, their relationship was very dry, very like: ‘How are you Victoria?’, ‘Well Eugenio, you ?, Let’s do this and this. ‘ I remember that I was glad to see you together, then in one way or another it felt nice ”, he assured.

Victoria Ruffo also appeared on another Derbez show, as he himself recalled on Instagram.

Shortly after that sketch was broadcast, in the program, Ventaneando made reference to the matter and Daniel Bisogno declared that he saw a great future in comedy for José Eduardo.

In the Azteca broadcast they also spoke with Victoria, who told how things had happened.

“Eugenio spoke to me, proposed it to me and we discussed it ”, Victoria explained, who said she agreed after Derbez sent her the script, they made some adjustments and she spoke to her husband, Omar Fayad.

Derbez cropped Ruffo from this image on Instagram

“I agreed to do it because it was basically a way of telling people that there is no problem between Eugenio and me. We have a very healthy relationship for our son ”.

He commented that it seemed very healthy to make fun of oneself and that even the sketch served as therapy.

He insisted that they had a good relationship and agreed that “The laundry is washed at home”, so any problems would be discussed between them first.

Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez do not have a good relationship (Twitter and Cuartoscuro)

Over the years, the relationship between Derbez and Ruffo became more distant and on several occasions they have starred in incidents that reveal their bad relationship.

Both were cut from photos they shared on networks and Ruffo recently stated that if he met Derbez he would only say “hello” to him and then insult him.

