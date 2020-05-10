Returning to the training sessions once the first round of testing has been carried out in all the teams in the competition requires “intensive care”, in addition to considering how to manage future expenses seeing a scenario where the economy will have a great impact but football also as they could not count on income for gauging in stadiums until 2021.

1. Brand: “Intensive care”

The Madrid newspaper highlights the meticulousness when it comes to disinfecting all the necessary elements to carry out training for a LaLiga team, recounts how the first session in Atlético de Madrid has been lived, announces a summit organized by the media itself with other greats newspapers from around the world or quote a phrase from the interview with Carlos Sainz on the cover.

2. Sports World: “We have a future”

The Barcelona newspaper highlights the logos of 35 companies linked to the struggle for the future due to the situation that is looming in light of the Coronavirus crisis, where large-scale economic consequences are expected. Furthermore, it encourages not giving up in twelve different languages ​​on the front page.

3. Ace: “Cut to view”

The capital city highlights that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will try to reduce practically a third of their salary expenses. Sergio Ramos’s photograph is used because he has to renew his contract, which ends in 2021, when he will be 35 years old. The absence of Renan Lodi in training for Atlético de Madrid or the seven clubs that have announced compensation to their fans accompany on the cover.

4. Sport: “Neymar: no to PSG, yes to Barça”

The city of Barcelona again insists on the name of the Brazilian linked to the Catalan team, along with the refusal to continue in the French capital, where the season has already ended. The refusal to reduce the salary and the wait for some players to be included in the operation, something that would also happen with Miralem Pjanic, accompany on the cover.

5. Super Sport: “The Grand Final”

The Valencian medium highlights his own macro-poll to choose the best legend of the Mestalla club, where Mario Kempes and David Villa beat Santiago Cañizares and David Albelda in the semifinals, respectively. The first day of training in the team, the possible departure of Moses Simon to Nantes at present from Levante or the return of Bruno Soriano at Villarreal accompany on the cover.