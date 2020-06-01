With the pandemic still on the rise, Ecuadorians have to return to the streets to support their families. After the collapse of funeral homes and caskets out in the open, the country has to start a national recovery.

By José María León Cabrera

People returned to the streets. On May 20, 2020, Guayaquil became a widow who lifts her cloak and purses her lips: the horror is indelible but life goes on. The port of nearly three million people, a commercial hotbed and epicenter of the pandemic in the country, changed its traffic light from red to yellow.

According to the rules governing the health emergency, the gradual reopening of Ecuador and its battered economy is a decision of each city and it must follow the logic of the ubiquitous traffic signal: the severest form of quarantine ends in yellow.

The cautious intermediate light opens this stage that nobody knows what it is about, but that everyone is talking about: the new normal. In the Ecuadorian version, it means resuming face-to-face work, but only with half of the employees present. The curfew, which previously started at two in the afternoon, runs until seven at night. But reality has exceeded state plans. “This city has been green for days,” says a municipal official who speaks on condition of anonymity.

The pandemic is not even remotely controlled, although many feel that the worst is over: you have to go out to work, to sell, to negotiate. Fear fades away with the weeks; hunger, just the opposite.

75 days have elapsed since Ecuador gathered on her belly and locked herself up. On March 16, 2020, the President of the Republic declared the country in emergency “By national public calamity”. The planes stayed on the ground, the buses did not leave their stations, the office buildings were emptied and the schoolyards were flooded with silence. But as in Edgar Allan Poe’s story, the plague already lived inside the cloister.

Like five centuries ago, it came from Spain. On February 14, as couples lined up without social distances or chinstraps in restaurants and hotels, and flowers arrived at homes and offices in the hands of delivery men without hermetic suits, and friends greeted each other with kisses and hugs in the bars and on the sidewalks, a woman got off a plane in Guayaquil. He was 71 years old and a few degrees of fever. He traveled hundreds of kilometers and visited dozens of relatives. Very soon it was baptized as the “Patient zero” and social networks overflowed with their own substance sharing their most intimate photos and videos, to the point that their family had to beg for mercy.

A month after arriving in Ecuador, patient zero died of COVID-19. But she, epidemiologists say, was only the known starting point. Between January 1 and March 14, 2020, more than 38 thousand people entered Ecuador by air and sea from Spain.

The number of deaths in Guayaquil exceeded the attention capacity of funeral homes. A worker does the lifting of a corpse that had been in the relatives’ house for three days. Photo: Iván Castaneira

The iron ties that unite both countries are founded on the crisis of 20 years ago, when another plague – that of greed, lack of control and corruption – produced the most serious economic crisis in national history, which led to the migration of more than two million people.

A recent study also found that the virus found other doors ‒Smaller but just as open‒ in Rumichaca, on the border with Colombia, and in Huaquillas, on the border with Peru.

On the pilgrimage of this national Golgotha ​​that has lasted two and a half months, COVID-19 has killed, according to official figures, 3,334 people. Another 2,129 deaths are listed as suspects. But in cemeteries, funeral homes, and even in houses and streets, the account long exceeded that number.

At the end of March, the horror had become flesh and he was walking around Guayaquil like a biblical horseman. People died in their homes, in hospitals, and on sidewalks. He collapsed before entering the hospital. Hundreds left their father, mother, aunt, grandmother, brother-in-law at the door of an emergency. They said goodbye without being able to touch them and never saw them alive again.

The city became synonymous with the macabre: images of bodies taken from makeshift coffins were left around the world and left out in the open. For days their relatives had wrapped them in sheets and covers, arranging them in the same beds in which they had died, on which they sprayed lime to counteract the smell of decomposition. The private funeral homes closed, unable to keep up with the pace that death demanded: 300, 400, 500 deaths per day.

There was no one to take care of the bodies. Their relatives, hurt and desperate, had to break the obligatory isolation to travel morgues and refrigerated containers crowded with black sleeves. They were looking for their dead. But in most cases it was in vain: there was no way to find them and there was no one to help take them to graveyards and crematoriums.

There were so many that the coffins ran out and cardboard caskets began to be used. It’s hard to imagine anything more unworthy than seeing a loved one rot or having to bury him or her between four flimsy corrugated walls.

People asked their dead and people asked that the fatal count be accurate. The official figure was a grimace from reality. Until the Civil Registry, the state body that registers births, marriages, divorces and deaths, revealed that in Guayas, the province where Guayaquil is located, there were almost 11 thousand deaths in March and April: three times more than in January and February. There were so many inefficiencies that many bodies were lost.

The paroxysm of the absurd became such that a woman who had been declared dead and her ashes delivered to her family reappeared at the foot of her house a few days later. No one yet knows whose remains were that they delivered to their children.

As if that was not enough, as if the plague was determined not to arrive alone, during those 75 days the price of the main Ecuadorian export product, oil fell below zero for the first time in history. In addition, the country broke its two pipelines due to a sinkhole in the Amazon, where another tragedy is slowly cooking.

At least 150 thousand people were left without work and cumulative loss for 2020 is estimated to be $ 12 billion “Half of the country’s income”.

After the worst days of the corpse crisis, began to ooze one of his chronic ills: corruption. A network of surcharges and influence peddling in the country’s hospitals was revealed when it became known that, among other things, there were contracts to purchase protective equipment with surcharges of up to 9 thousand percent.

Even then, people returned to the streets. Long before what the authorities are willing to admit. To continue looking for their dead: until May 18, 90 bodies remained unidentified in Guayaquil. People returned to the streets to try to save their patients: dozens of patients with chronic and catastrophic conditions have not received their treatments since the end of February.

People returned to the streets to escape (even if only for a few hours) from their beating brothers, raping grandparents and murderous husbands, with whom they lived in a cloister that was a violent black hole, from which calls for help were impossible and that counted 12 murders of women and 10 of children as of May 21.

People returned to the streets wearing chinstraps and gloves. Some even managed to take it with humor: “This is the opportunity for the ugly with pretty eyes,” jokes, adjusting the mask, the son-in-law of a man who spent 31 days in intensive care and, in the end, he managed to survive the virus. Life is an accumulation of laughter, tears, silence and efforts.

People took to the streets because they have to earn a living. “If I don’t work today, I don’t eat,” says a street vendor in Quito. Another one migrant who cares for cars, formulates an arithmetic of survival: “In the town where I come from, he gave me malaria four times. If I survived that, I will survive the coronavirus“

Darío Figueroa, a man who had to make a protective suit out of garbage bags to look for his mother’s corpse In the morgue of a hospital in Guayaquil, he knows that leaving is the only thing he can do. “I do what I have to do to survive. If I have to be a bricklayer, I do; If I have to be a gasfitero or electrician, I am; And if I have to sell things on the street, I sell them. “

The memory of the creepy is as vivid as it was in the days when the dead numbered 500 to 500, but imagining the future is almost as daunting. The first is hopeless: there is no vaccine or treatment. The second, at least for many people, yes: go back to the streets.