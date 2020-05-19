The return to the short positions has colored the Spanish park “red”. The Ibex 35 has plummeted 2.51% on the day of this Tuesday. This measure adopted by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) This Monday has ballasted the good start of the week, in which the third highest annual rise was recorded.

The main indicator of the national market has lost 170.2 points, that 2.51%, up to 6,609.1 points. Since the beginning of the year accumulates a 30.79% drop.

Short positions

The lifting of the short sales ban It has influenced the decrease in Spanish parquet, as well as the 5.25% decrease in the banking sector and the realization of capital gains achieved the day before.

The CNMV’s decision to temporarily ban short positions was taken to curb panic and investor speculation as a result of the coronavirus. The selective accumulates a collapse of almost 35% since last February, and the Spanish parquet is one of those that has suffered the most from the coronavirus in all of Europe.

The selective, which had started the session above 6,800 points, ends with losses in a context also marked by the economic reopening progressively in different countries, including Spain.

European recovery fund

On the other hand, the Government of Pedro Sánchez sees a “step in the right direction” the proposal of France and Germany for the launch of a recovery fund for the European economy of 500,000 million euros destined for the countries and sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic through budget transfers only.

Also the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, has ensured that the entity will continue to act “without batting an eye” to guarantee the correct transmission of monetary policy in all the countries of the euro area, thus avoiding a sudden rise in the differentials required in the markets for countries on the periphery of the euro like Spain or Italy.

In Japan, the Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Committee It has been called to an extraordinary meeting this Friday to discuss the possibility of a new mechanism to provide loans to financial institutions.

The Ibex is dyed ‘red’

Given this scenario, only five values ​​have managed to conclude positively: IAG (+ 8.3%), CIE Automotive (+ 7.27%), Amadeus (+ 6.18%), Colonial (+ 3.82%) and ArcelorMittal (+ 1.28%).

On the contrary, the collapses of Sabadell Bank (-11.87%), Bankia (-11.13%), Telefónica (-9.43%), ACS (-9.41%), Mediaset (-7.63%), Ence (-6.77%), Siemens Gamesa (-6.76%), Mapfre (-6.29%) and Acciona (-5, 94%).

More moderate breaks in Europe

The rest of the European stock markets have also presented declines, although more moderate than the Spanish selective, of 0.77% for Londonof 0.89% for Paris and of 0.38% for Milan. Only Frankfurt It ended with a slight rally of 0.15%.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 32.25, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 34.63.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium It fell to 118 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.712%, while the exchange rate of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0936 ‘green notes’.