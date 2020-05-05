Madrid, May 5 . .- The main European stock markets, including the Spanish one, closed today in green, driven by the progressive recovery of economic activity in the US and Europe, and by the sharp rise in oil prices.

Investor concern has shifted to the debt market following the ruling of the German Constitutional Court questioning purchases of government bonds by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Ibex 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Market, has risen 1.11% and has recovered the level of 6,700 points (6,747.7 points). So far this year, the selective still loses 29.36%.

In the rest of Europe, Frankfurt has gained 2.51%; Paris, 2.4%; Milan, 2.06% and London, 1.66%.

Previously, in Asia, with Tokyo and Seoul closed, Hong Kong is up 1.08%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones has opened with a 1.22% advance and is now gaining 1.5%.

According to Andrés Aragoneses, an analyst at Singular Bank, “the focus” of investors today has been “on the recovery in the price of oil” and “on the progressive relaxation of confinement measures in Europe and the US”.

“The announcements of confinement relaxation measures in countries like Italy and Spain, among others, are cheering on the markets,” stresses Adam Vettese of eToro.

The return to activity is one of the causes that explain the rise in oil prices, together with the effects of the cut in production agreed by the members of OPEC + (the partners of OPEC and other producing countries), which entered into effective May 1.

The price of Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, rises more than 12%, to exceed $ 30 per barrel, and that of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, shoots up 19%, above $ 24 a barrel.

The consultancy Rystad Energy considers that the market “remains vulnerable” but “it has left behind the lowest point of demand”, which is manifested in oil prices.

With this outlook on the stock markets and in the oil market, investors’ attention has turned to the debt market.

The doubts of the German Constitutional Court about the public debt purchase programs have raised the risk premiums of the peripheral European countries and the interest rates demanded of their bonds, although the initial rise has been moderating throughout the session.

In the case of Spain, the risk premium (difference in profitability with the German bond) stood at 142 basis points, three more than yesterday, although it reached 146 basis points during the day.

The Italian risk premium has risen to 244 basis points, although it has reached 248.

According to Olivia Álvarez, analyst at Monex Europe, the market response to the German Constitutional opinion “reveals the risks facing the European Union as an integration project.”

“In an optimistic scenario, this episode may be recorded as an isolated event if the ECB manages to mount a forceful response,” he points out.

However – adds Olivia Álvarez- “the precedent that this ruling leaves in the sentiment of investors may in the long run weigh on the credibility of the European institutions and, especially, on the monetary symbol.”

The Governing Council of the ECB has met urgently this afternoon to analyze the ruling of the German Constitutional Court and its possible implications.

