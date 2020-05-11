Shanghai Disney Park reopened to the public on Monday but with restrictions, a sign of a progressive return to normality in China despite the persistent threat of the coronavirus.

The amusement park, located in the largest city in China, is the first in the world to reopen since the pandemic began, with significant economic consequences for the American entertainment group.

As the spread of the coronavirus slows down in China in recent weeks, the country began to open up some tourist attractions, such as the Great Wall or the Forbidden City in Beijing.

In Shanghai Disneyland Park, visitors must wear a mask and show the green color in an application of their phone on Monday to demonstrate that they are not contaminated and can find out.

The resumption of the activity will be progressive. The park plans to host a maximum of 24,000 people a day for several weeks instead of the 80,000 it normally hosts. It is also compulsory to book online beforehand.

Inside the park, public address announcements remind customers to keep their distance in line at attractions.

On the ground, the yellow lines mark the minimum distance to be respected between people.

The park promised to increase the frequency of disinfection and to limit, or even cancel, interactions between the public and characters like Mickey and Donald.

Despite fears, tickets for this first opening day were sold in a few minutes on Friday, when they were put up for sale online, local press reported.

“Even if many attractions are still closed, we are very impatient,” a visitor at the park entrance, accompanied by a five-year-old girl, told ..

“We have spent two months locked up, it was a deadly bore,” she adds.

– An epidemic of 1.4 billion –

The pandemic appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan City (central) and then spread to the rest of China and the world.

Thanks to radical measures of confinement, China has seen the number of cases decline regularly since March. Since mid-April, no new deaths have been recorded.

But the number of contaminations shot up again in recent days, especially in Wuhan, where there had been no new infections for a month.

The reopening of the Shanghai park is good news for the Walt Disney group, which went public in recent months.

The multinational entertainment company evaluates by $ 1.4 billion the negative impact of the health and economic crisis on its activities, including one billion related to its amusement parks and other activities.

“We are facing widespread shocks,” Bob Chapek, the group’s chief executive, said last week, presenting first-quarter financial results (each with 91% of net profit up to $ 475 million).

Disney officials don’t know when parks, spinoff shops and other tourist spots, including cruise ships and resorts, will be able to reopen.

They also postponed the release dates for highly anticipated movies like ‘Mulan’ (Disney), ‘Black Widow’ (Marvel) or ‘Soul’ (Pixar).

Instead Disney can be satisfied with the success of Disney +, its streaming platform launched in Autumn in North America and Australia and then rolled out in several European countries in March.

Disney closed its park in Shanghai in late January, and then did the same with its facilities in the United States, France, Japan, and Hong Kong.

