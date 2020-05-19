Betty (Ana María Orozco) and her boss, Don Armando (Jorge Enrique Abello), in “Yo soy Betty, la fea” (RCN Television)

I am Betty the Ugly one premiered more than 20 years ago in Colombia but he still has a faithful number of followers for whom the love story of “Beatriz” and “Don Armando” is endearing and, at least in Mexico, they will be able to enjoy the episodes in the open television.

This Tuesday, Alberto Ciurana -Content Director of TV Azteca- announced that the company will transmit the story created by Fernando Gaitán.

“I am Betty the Ugly one”. Premiere June 1 at 9:30 pm @AztecaSiete, “wrote the executive to accompany a short clip about the return of the Colombian soap opera to open television in Mexico.

His publication was immediately filled with messages to celebrate the decision made by the television.

Alberto Ciurana’s message to announce the broadcast of “Yo soy Betty, la fea”

Among the comments that Ciurana received there were also some from people who asked him to broadcast other classic soap operas such as Love in custody or Fatmagül, a Turkish production that had great success in Mexico.

I am Betty the Ugly one premiered on the RCN channel of Colombia on October 25, 1999 and ended on May 8, 2001.

Due to the great success it had, it was soon sold to the international market, which included broadcasts throughout Latin America, the United States and also in places as far away from the continent as Spain, Italy, South Korea and Japan.

The soap opera tells the story of “Beatriz Aurora Pinzón Solano ” (interpreted by Ana Maria Orozco), a very intelligent woman who, however, does not have good opportunities neither with work nor with men due to her physical appearance.

“Betty” gets to work at Ecomoda, the company of “Don Armando Mendoza“(To whom he gave life Jorge Enrique Abello), a young neurotic who ends up turning “Beatriz” into his right hand.

“Betty” must endure the teasing in the midst of an environment full of models and glamor, but she manages to make a place for herself in the company and lives fun adventures with her group of friends, “The ugly barracks”, they have in Patricia Fernández “the pelitted“His main enemy.”

Although more than 20 years have passed since the production’s premiere, the public still remembers the protagonists of the story, as well as other characters such as “Don Mario Calderón”, “Aura Patricia”, “Don Hermes”, “Hugo Lombardi” and “Nicolás Mora”.

In Mexico, the soap opera could be seen for the first time on open television in 2001, when it was broadcast by the television channel Galavisión. He also had broadcasts on Las Estrellas and on TV Azteca.

Televisa even made in 2006 its own version (of the more than 15 that have been recorded worldwide) titled The most beautiful ugly, that had as protagonists Angélica Vale and Jaime Camil.

Although since last year I am Betty the Ugly one is available on NetflixFor those who do not have this paid service, the TV Azteca broadcast will be a good opportunity to remember the details of the story.

The death of Fernando Gaitán

In January 2019 Fernando Gaitán, the creator of Yo soy Betty, la fea y de Woman-fragranced coffee, two of the most successful Colombian soap operas in history.

Fernando Gaitán with the protagonists of “Yo soy Betty, la fea”

Gaitán was 58 years old and died because of a heart attack, at the Country clinic, north of Bogotá, Colombia.

The hospital issued a press release detailing that he died on January 29 at 1:46 p.m. after entering the emergency department due to cardiorespiratory arrest, and without responding to resuscitation maneuvers.

