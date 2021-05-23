‘The return of the witches 2’: all about the sequel

‘Return of the witches 2‘is already a reality, with production starting next fall, the three leads back and Anne Fletcher to directing. At the moment: The best films of 2021.

‘The return of the witches’ is back. Sound redundant? What difference does it make! The most nostalgic will be excited that the sequel to this mythical 90s film has finally been confirmed, which has become a true cult film. Come back Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. After rumors of all kinds, the production of ‘The return of the witches 2’ has been confirmed, with a premiere in 2022 by the hand of Disney + and the address of Anne Fletcher (‘The proposition’).

‘Return of the Witches 2’: Release Date

‘The Return of the Witches 2’ (‘Hocus Pocus 2’ in the original English) has already been confirmed, and the premiere will be in 2022. Yes, it is still a somewhat vague date, a whole year of waiting. But at least we know that the project is already underway with Disney +, which will begin production next fall, as well as filming with the original protagonists and all the new signings yet to be known.

‘Return of the Witches 2’: Synopsis

The sequel will continue the 1993 story directed by Kenny Ortega, in which three witches were resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and were hell-bent on becoming immortal. All three return for the sequel, in which three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters to present-day Salem. Thus, they must prevent these child-starved witches from causing trouble and panic again.

Perhaps we can also take into account that a few years ago the novel of the first film appeared with an addition: a story that continued what we saw. In this history, we meet Max and Allison’s daughter, Poppy, who has grown up continually hearing the family story and with her parents trying to avoid Halloween at all costs. Poppy does not quite believe the story her parents tell her and ends up at the Sanderson sisters’ house, ready to prove it is all a lie. Does this have something to do with the sequel?

‘Return of the Witches 2’: Cast

The three leading actresses, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, have confirmed that they will return in this second part.

Before confirming the project, they said:

“I hope they let me know before I become a corpse. We want to fly again. I hope Disney + is a success and I hope we can do it, because Winifred is one of my favorite characters … I can’t wait to read the script. see what happens – Bette Midler “

“We have all said YES. Now we just have to wait – Sarah Jessica Parker”

“I heard the news like everyone else, online. But here is the answer: Sarah, Bette and I have a million projects, so I don’t know if they will offer us roles in the end. I don’t know if the planets are going to align to That the three of us can do it at the same time. But I’m happy it’s going to happen, because the fans really love it and love it. And if I’m not available to star in it, I think it would be great to at least make a cameo. it would be a lot of fun – Kathy Najimy “

Thora Birch, who played little Danni Dennison, has also commented on a possible return of the Sanderson sisters:

“I’m very excited. They have been talking about this reboot / sequel for five years. I know something about a couple of ideas for the story, but I don’t know where and how it will end in the end. If they wanted me I would come back, depending on the story. I’m sure Dani won’t be selling crack down an alley anywhere, so I’m pretty open-minded about it. “

From Omri katz, who played Max or Vinessa shaw, who played Allison, nothing is known yet. Although of course, with the words of Sarah Jessica Parker, stating that ‘everyone has said yes’, perhaps it also includes the trio of children who starred in the film.

‘Return of the witches 2’: Director

The first installment was directed by Kenny Ortega, responsible for the ‘High School Musical’ trilogy and a sure value for Disney. But the famous director will not repeat in the executive chair. In the beginning I was going to replace him Adam Shankman, director of ‘Hairspray’. However, due to calendar conflicts with the sequel to ‘Enchanted’, ‘Disenchanted’, he has had to resign. Your substitute in the direction of ‘The Return of the Witches 2’ will be Anne Fletcher, director of romantic comedies such as’ The Proposition ‘and ’27 Dresses’.

“As heartbroken as I am not being able to lead my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be a great event for Disney + due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to do so by handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy to the life of the public with his previous works, “said Shankman in a statement, revealing that he will continue as executive producer of the film.

Fletcher, who has been friends with Shankman since she worked as a dancer at the 1990 Oscars, said in another statement: “Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun with these three amazing women playing the delightful characters from such a beloved movie. I am so thankful that I can play a role in bringing these witches back to life, and being working with my friends at Disney again makes it even more special. This is a movie for everyone from the fans who grew up with the first movie to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started. ”

‘The return of the witches 2’: Book

Hocus Pocus And The New Sequel

“Shortly after moving from California to Salem, Massachusetts, Max Dennison finds himself in trouble when he accidentally frees a coven of witches, the Sanderson sisters, from the afterlife. Max, his sister, and their new friends (human or otherwise) They must find a way to stop the witches from carrying out their evil goal of staying on earth to haunt Salem for all eternity. Twenty-five years later, Poppy, the seventeen-year-old daughter of Max and Allison, finds herself face to face with face off with the Sanderson sisters in all their sinister glory. When the Halloween festivities don’t go according to plan, it becomes a race against time as Poppy and her friends fight to save their family and all of Salem from the vile conspiracy of witches ”

‘Return of the Witches 2’ Trailer and Images

For now there is no trailer or official images of ‘The return of the witches 2’. It’s too soon! But we will attentive to all the news that Disney + brings us and we will update this section as soon as possible.

