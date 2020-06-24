The macOS Big Sur update brings many new features. Most of them were seen in WWDC’s inaugural Keynote, but some are showing up as we can test and investigate operating systems. Among these new discoveries we see various changes in battery management, the return of the Chime sound with startup of the computer and the disappearance of the Network Utility.

Battery: History and remaining time estimates

In the field of the Big Sur battery, it brings two novelties, a sea of ​​interesting things that we find in the Battery section of the System Preferences. First of all, in the Usage History section we can see, as is already happening with iPhone and iPad, the battery level the Mac has had in the last 24 hours.

This graph, in addition, is correlated with the use that we have given to the computer, which appears in the lower graph. In this way we can detect if the battery is discharged too much in moments of inactivity, which could give us hints of a somewhat gluttonous app with the load of our Mac.

Along with this information, in the menu bar, Apple has brought us back the estimate of the remaining battery life. Information that helps us an idea of ​​the time of use that we have left with the computer not to connect it formerly to a power source.

More details: Chime and Network Utility

Along with these novelties we find a couple of curious details. The first, one that is sure to fill many Applesfera readers and Mac users with joy, is the return of the famous Chime when the computer starts.

This characteristic sound was removed from the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that were introduced after 2016. The reason for its withdrawal was that, after opening the cover to the computer, the system turned on automatically, causing the sound to lose part of its function. Function maybe but the charm of Chime is something that many users appreciate and value And now Apple has brought it back.

The option to activate it will be found in System Preferences> Sound> Play sound at startup, although it is activated by default. Without a doubt a much simpler option than the one we saw a few months ago in Applesfera.

By last, Apple has discontinued the Network Utility app, which allowed to use tools such as netstat, ping, lockup, tracetoute, whois or finger. When we open this app in macOS Big Sur a message directs us to the Terminal, where we can use these same tools, or to Wireless Diagnostics, if we want to investigate any error with the Wi-Fi connection of the computer.

It’s clear that with Big Sur, not counting system readiness for Apple’s new silicon, the OS changes are profound and interesting. Recall that, for now, Big Sur is available as a beta for developers and that its final version will arrive in the fall.

Share

More news from macOS Big Sur: the return of the boot chime, battery history and more