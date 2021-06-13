the return of the saga arrives with support for 120 FPS and free multiplayer

It seems that it was yesterday when we controlled the Master Chief for the first time in the essential ‘Halo: Combat Evolved’, but the title of Bungie Inc, reconverted into a banner of Microsoft consoles, has already served a whopping twenty years; and what better way to celebrate your anniversary than with a new look at the new installment of the franchise: ‘Halo Infinite’.

The Master Chief returns in style

After the official announcement at E3 2018, and its controversial passage through the Showcase 2020, harshly criticized for the dubious graphic quality of the material shown, ‘Infinite’ has gone through the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase getting muscle; starting with screenshots of the largest stage created to date by the folks at 343 Industries.

But this is not all, because, in addition to a spectacular cinematic that, now, more than meets the audiovisual expectations that one would expect from a title of this magnitude, juicy novelties have been announced, such as the support for 120 FPS that, without a doubt, will bring a unique fluidity to our games.

However, perhaps the most interesting thing is that, together with the campaign mode, which will continue to narrate the adventures and misadventures of the Master Chief, the standalone multiplayer mode of ‘Halo Infinite’ will provide us with a good dose of online entertainment for free, since it will be free-to-play.

‘Halo Infinite’, exclusive to Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC, will reach these systems during the Christmas campaign of this same 2021.

Enjoy over 100 high-quality games, Xbox Live Gold, and an EA Play subscription for one low monthly price. For a limited time, get your first 3 months of Ultimate for 1 euro.