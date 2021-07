The return of the public to San Mamés has already set the date and time. The fans will be able to see Athletic live again on August 21 from ten o’clock at night in the appointment against Barça, according to the schedule that LaLiga has made public.

The capacity is not yet known, which will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and the regulations of the Basque Government. Atletico fans cannot see their team since Sunday, March 1, 2020, against Villarreal.