The return of the public could mean a billion for the clubs

06/25/2021

On at 13:01 CEST

The decision taken by the government yesterday on the return of the public to stadiums is a breath of fresh air for all First and Second division clubs. A non-existent scenario opens again during the entire 2020-2021 season and is considered in total income as “Matchday” or “Matchday”.

Although the percentage of presence of fans in the stadiums will depend on each Autonomous Community, the clubs will be able to recover this source of income together with the broadcasting rights or the income from marketing.

Taking into account the trend of recent seasons, La Liga clubs could reach 1,000 million euros for this facet. It is enough to see the trend of the last seasons, starting with the last 2019-2020 where 27 of the 38 days could still be celebrated with the public in the stands.

According to the data provided by the league in its economic report last Monday, the League reached 5,045 in the 2019-2020 season, which could have been 5,321 had the competition not been interrupted due to the pandemic. This represents a growth of nearly 3,000 million compared to the 2014-2015 season (2,871 million euros).

Of these five billion, around 1,770 came from televisions, 987 from commercialization and 796 from “Matchday” or match day., always considering that eleven days were held behind closed doors.

If we take into account the 2018-2019 season, the last one with the stadiums fully open throughout the season, the income for the clubs in this matter reached 948 million. This represents about 200 million more than those who entered for this concept the previous season, where the income per match day was 761 million euros.

If we take into account the 948 million of the totally normal last season, this means that this return of the public to the stadiums could return up to close to a billion euros to professional clubs. An economic relief for the 42 First and Second clubs that also plan to enter, according to the data that the League itself has, around 2015 in terms of audiovisual rights.

These good omens are also protected by the growth experienced in public attendance at stadiums. According to the data provided by the management itself, last season and before the pandemic, they were 11.4% more full than the 2014 season. It has gone from 55.77 then to 66.62 last season.

In addition, until matchday 27 of the 2019-2020 season, at which time the fields were closed due to COVID, 429,000 more viewers accumulated (4.3%) compared to the aforementioned 2014.

In the seasons not affected by the pandemic, attendance at stadiums increased exponentially, with one million one hundred thousand more spectators in the 2018-2019 season compared to 2014. It has gone from 13,546,935 of the 2014-2015 season to 14,714,868 of the 38 days of the 2018-2019 season. The 2019-2020 season registered a total of 11,051,966 spectators in the 27 days where there could have been an audience.