The return of the premium car of generalist brand

Call me weird. But I miss those times when generalist brands had in their catalog of high-end vehicles, products that perfectly met the definition of flagship. Cars with a luxurious approach, which technologically had nothing to envy of the cars of the hegemonic German trio. The Opel Omega and Renault Safrane, the Citroën XM and Peugeot 605, the Ford Scorpio and Alfa 164. A story full of adventures and misadventures, Renault Vel Satis and Avantime, Volkswagen Phaeton, Hyundai Genesis. But it is the electric car that is causing the return of a new batch, of a new kind of premium cars of a generalist brand.

The electric car opens a new market

The high price that the electric car enjoys, due to its technology, invites the generalist manufacturer to open up to a new customer. We are seeing how some manufacturers reduce costs that penalize the quality perceived by the customer, but also how others bet, taking advantage of the fact that their product will necessarily be expensive, trying to offer the customer a new added value.

The arrival of a crossover and electric Mustang, or a 585 hp KIA, has ceased to surprise us

These months we have seen how Ford launched an electric crossover called Mustang and these days we have seen how KIA presented a kind of electric crossover that will be available with up to 585 hp. Yes, 585 hp of power.

KIA has long winked at the premium car customer. One of the most pleasant surprises in recent years was, without a doubt, the KIA Stinger. Many of us feel like a real breath of fresh air the arrival of a sports sedan, with a V6 engine and 366 HP of power. The arrival now of the KIA EV6 is not so surprising and it was an expected movement, especially when we are witnessing the launch of a wave of electrics with very similar characteristics, from Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq, or the Ford Mustang Mach-e itself. .

The KIA Stinger has been one of the most important nods to the premium car customer that has been made by a generalist brand in recent years

In our first contact with the KIA EV6 we have come across a product that can necessarily target an unpublished audience for KIA. The KIA EV6 starts at € 42,201 – with promotions and without discounting the aid of the MOVES Plan – which is certainly an acceptable price for a car with its technology and its characteristics – with 4.68 meters in length. A car with a very peculiar and daring aesthetic, let’s call it futuristic.

The new KIA electric starts at € 42,201 and reaches close to € 60,000 in its 585 hp version

On board, we have not found the most noble finishes on the market, but we have an apparent quality in fittings and materials and, above all, the focus on technology, with displays dominating the dash – for instrumentation and entertainment and navigation systems – and touch interfaces. We are not advocates of touch interfaces, but apparently, and without having tried it yet, it seems that the solution of replacing physical buttons with a touch surface on the dashboard will be comfortable and safe.

Launching an electric car with 585 HP of power does not have so much merit, although it is a remarkable fact when it happens in a brand like KIA. Electric motors are needed and above all an electrical and battery system to support it. This is the reason for the spectacular figures, power, and acceleration, of which Tesla has been boasting for a long time.

What should also be noted is that given the possibility of launching a 585 hp KIA EV6, which with discounts stands at € 59,385, KIA opted to offer this option to its customers.

The 585 hp KIA EV6 GT will arrive in the second half of 2022, the rest of the KIA EV6 range can already be reserved and deliveries begin at the end of the summer

About the KIA EV6 GT, which beyond 585 hp will have a 77.4 kWh battery and an approved autonomy – still according to preliminary figures – of 400 kilometers, say that for its launch we will still have to wait until the second half of 2022. The KIA EV6, however, will land in dealerships at the end of the summer and KIA has already started the reservation process.

