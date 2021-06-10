in Football

The return of the MX League to the Copa Libertadores is up to the authorization of the Concacaf

Mikel Arriola As the head of Liga MX, he confirmed that the return of Mexican teams to the Copa Libertadores de la Conmebol, is only up to the authorization of the Concacaf.

Playing Libertadores, MLS and Liga MX, authorization that corresponds to CONCACAF “, confirmed Mikel Arriola in a press conference.

The holder of the maximum Mexican circuit, clarified this doubt in the presentation of the All-Star Game against the MLS, where he made it clear that the return of the Mexican clubs to the Libertadores does not depend on the FMF.

Mikel Arriola spoke after questions from journalists and fans who ask for the return of Mexican teams to the Copa Libertadores, as they assure that this improves the growth of Liga MX.

