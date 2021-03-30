The return of the ‘KO man’

The world champion with the biggest punch. The man from the KO. 15 anesthetized in as many fights. Artur Beterbiev is one of the most spectacular names in boxing today, and also among those most affected by the pandemic. In October 2019 he beat Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a duel that was to mark a hierarchy in the light heavyweight. ANDhis triumph earned him to unify his IBF belt with the WBC that the Ukrainian had.

Double Olympic (Beijing and London) and amateur world champion, he managed to be world champion in his twelfth fight (he had previously fought with Gabriel Campillo) and after two defenses he unified crowns. He was on a roll and the pound-for-pound rankings were watching him. Also the rest of the champions. He has quality to unify the weight and the fight against Bivol is highly anticipated (the WBO belt is vacant after the resignation of Canelo and will be disputed by Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov on April 10). All plans were stopped … almost a year and a half have passed since his last fight and this Saturday the Russian will return to action.

He will do it in Moscow against Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KO), who although he has quality (won the WBC Silver to Spanish Mustafa Chadlioui in 2018), he seems like a scapegoat as he has never contested a world title. It is logical, Beterbiev is 36 years old, he has not fought for a long time and the coronavirus has passed. He’s recovered, but when push comes to shove it takes a toll on many fighters. Deines, Russian by birth but with German nationality, was elected when Meng Fanlong could not enter Russia. He was kept and now he seems a good rival to shoot. Beterbiev has only one rhythm: throwing punches and destroying. He will try to recover it aided by his great technical quality and experience, to end a bad time (the fight was postponed the first time due to an injury in training) and think again about the unifications. The KO man is back.