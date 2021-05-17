‘The Return of the King’ is also crowned again at the box office two decades later

First was The Fellowship of the Ring, soon The two Towers and last weekend it was the turn of The Return of the King, the re-release of the colophon of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy directed by Peter jackson. According to still provisional data from ComScoreMovies, the third Oscar-winning film of 2003 was made with 280,157 euros in Spanish cinemas which translates into 50,749 tickets sold.

His new reign at the box office may barely last a week, but the merit and its pull is unquestionable, And more in these times. The fellowship of the ring has already collected more than half a million euros, and Las dos torres on its second weekend no longer appears among the twenty highest grossing, although it has entered a week and a half almost 400,000 euros.

Released on 279 screens, the average revenue per screen of The Return of the King it has also been considerable, of 1,026 euros.

Fernado Trueba does not fall into oblivion. And if it weren’t for The Lord of the Rings, Trueba’s new film would be the undisputed champion at the box office of the last two weekends, In this one, The Oblivion that we will be second again with 113,636 euros harvested, and a total so far that exceeds 360 thousand.

‘This body feels like death’ Universal

This body feels like death to me. The main novelty among the premieres last Friday, taking into account that The Return of the King was a revival, was the horror comedy directed by a Christopher Landon that already surprised us, and now repeats formula, with Happy death day! and sequel. For the debut of This body feels like death they went to stop 106,670 euros.

Angelina, Jolie, Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley with less pull. The thriller Those Who Wish My Death starring Angelina Jolie it fell, in its second weekend, to the ninth place of the most viewed, raising about 61 thousand euros. For its part, the fantastic adventure Chaos Walking with Daisy ridley Y Tom holland meets its bad forecasts and, in its third weekend, it was the tenth highest grossing with almost 50 thousand euros, and just over 400.00 accumulated since its premiere.

The 10 highest grossing in Spain (from May 14 to 16)

Viggo Mortensen in ‘Return of the King’ Warner Bros.

1 – The return of the King (replacement). 280,157 euros and 50,749 viewers in three days.

two – The oblivion that we will be. 113,636 euros (and in ten days, 362,586 euros and 60,015 viewers).

3 – This body feels like death to me. 106,670 euros and 16,849 spectators in three days (107,212 euros and 16,888 spectators taking into account the previous screenings).

4 – No one. 81,025 euros (and in 17 days accumulates 572,785 euros and 91,811 viewers).

5 – Godzilla vs. Kong. 76,871 euros (and in 52 days, 5,975,080 euros and 945,728 viewers).

6 – White shark. 71,085 euros (and in ten days, 197,539 euros and 32,193 viewers).

7 – Nomadland. 65,170 euros (and in 52 days, 1,993,791 euros and 319,710 viewers).

8 – Tom and Jerry. 63,043 euros (and in 52 days, 2,310,023 euros and 388,109 viewers).

9 – Those who wish my death. 61,460 euros (and in ten days, 200,118 euros and 32,608 viewers).

10- Chaos Walking. 49,785 euros (and in 17 days, 427,087 euros and 68,702 viewers).