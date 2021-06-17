The return of Sergio Busquets to the Spanish team is imminent

Jordi Gil

The Spanish Federation could announce the return of Sergio Busquets to the Spanish team in the next few hours. The news that comes from his confinement in Barcelona is very encouraging. The player has not had symptoms of coronavirus and, After completing the quarantine, he would have the green light to return as soon as the results of a next test were negative.

Busquets has been isolated at home for ten days as required by protocol And now he is waiting for the next test to confirm that he no longer has a viral load of covid-19. Once this result is confirmed, the player will immediately travel to Madrid to concentrate again with his teammates in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. In the national team everyone crosses their fingers that their return is a matter of hours.

The hope is that Busquets will already enter into group dynamics for the trip this Friday to Seville. Spain plays on Saturday against Poland in La Cartuja the second game of this European Championship and the presence of the captain among the expedition members would be important, beyond the fact that he can participate on the pitch.

His physical condition is good since the coronavirus has passed without symptoms. At home he has been able to exercise and has not lost much tone, although of course he will lack the same rhythm as his teammates who have returned to work in a group and, in addition, they already have an official match in their legs like the one against Sweden.

Luis Enrique decided to wait for Busquets and is counting on him for a tournament that he hopes will be long for the national team. After playing Poland on Saturday, The next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 23, again in La Cartuja against Slovakia to close Group E. Spain hopes to pass the round and have its captain at the top for the round of 16.