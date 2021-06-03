The return of Pippin, Merry and ‘The Lord of the Rings’

The Lord of the rings: the fellowship of the ring was released in 2001. Although that year seems distant, when it comes to cinema and emotions the distances are shortened. Thus began an adventure journey that remains fresh for moviegoers. With the premiere of the first movie The Lord of The Rings began one of the best trilogies in the history of cinema.

The films were based on the literary universe written by JRR Tolkien. An extensive handful of works that inhabit human beings full of virtues and vices, as well as fantastic and dark creatures. Although that last description may suggest that The Lord of the Rings is a segmented tale, it is not. The breadth of its characters and the power of the literary universe can cover many tastes and audiences.

In his own way, that’s what its director, Peter Jackson, did, sum up some of the charm of that space in three epic films. The Fellowship of the Ring, The two Towers, The return of the King they added any amount of millions of dollars in collection (more than 3,000) and contributed to consolidate, among followers of the literary work and the cinema, a cult community.

That is why, as part of the actions to commemorate its premiere twenty years ago, The Lord of the Rings returned to the movies and, yes, it is a success again. Also, perhaps driven by nostalgia, two of its most moving characters released a podcast. Is about Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd), authors of The Friendship Onion.

A bit of memory: who were they in ‘The Lord of the Rings’?

Pippin and Merry are two fellow hobbits Frodo, the protagonist of The Lord of the Rings. In The Fellowship of the Ring, Pippin and Merry get engaged together with Gandalf, Aragorn, Sam, Gimli, Legolas Y Boromir to travel to Mordor. That is the place where they must destroy the ring, the only one that can manipulate men and creatures at the pleasure of the Dark Lord Sauron.

Why is the journey to Mordor, land of Sauron necessary? Because only on the volcano where the ring was forged can it be destroyed. Frodo offers to take him away and the rest of the aforementioned characters decide to accompany him. Along the way, Pippin and Merry are avoiding inconveniences and getting the rest of their companions in other problems; especially Pippin, the clumsier and more naive of the two.

That way of being, along with the consequences of their actions, contributed to both being remembered with esteem. If Sam and Frodo represented calm and sanity, Pippin and Merry were their opposite. Throughout the saga, several of the Lord of the Rings relationships that are initially forged are disrupted. But the story is responsible for closing them progressively.

‘The Friendship Onion’: What is it about?

During a podcast teaser, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan reinterpret Pippien and Merry. Through their dialogues, both present the idea: they meet again to talk about The lord of the rings and his experience within that cinematographic universe.

The Friendship Onion, in its description, makes the invitation: “Join your favorite hobbits, friends and favorite co-stars, Billy Boyd and Dom Monaghan, as they go through their time in The Lord of the Rings.” As part of the actions they will take within this space, there are “interviews with the cast and crew, delving into life behind the scenes and answering the many questions from fans.

To this are added games and dynamics that they incorporate in each chapter. In the most recent episode, the guest is Elijah Wood, who played Frodo. With him they talk about different topics, into which experiences are found during the filming of The Lord of The Rings.

For lovers of the trilogy, it must be remembered that HBO it offers them in their extended versions. On the other hand, The Lord of The Rings saga is part of the content that WarnerMedia will integrate into its HBO Max platform. This service will arrive in Latin America as of June 29, 2021.

Likewise, we can also mention the production that Amazon is developing. The company is investing more than $ 400 million to develop the first season of a Lord of the Rings series. That budget already makes it the most expensive in history. Why is it demanding so much money? According to Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, they are developing all the infrastructure that they will use during the filming of the complete series. To this are added the 250 million dollars they paid before to have the rights to The Lord of The Rings.

