This morning Wednesday The return of MMA Mexico, one of the first events of the MMA in the Aztec country.

In conversation with Víctor Dávila Jr (Tory), eldest son of the founder of this league and nowadays a commentator on the UFC en Español Victor Davila “Master Vic” confirmed the return for this summer, where he will be working as the League Matchmaker.

Between 2001 and 2006, the organization stood out for being the first event to include renowned people within its charts, with international talents who fought for MMA MEXICO such as Jon Fitch, Brian Ebersole, Ricco Rodriguez, Mike Seal, Mike Van Arsdale, Emmanuel Newton, Wes Sims, Clay Guida who saw action at the event and then went up to the major leagues of the MMA.

In the national talent, the names of Nino Marroquin, Fernando Rodriguez, Ricardo Arriola, Edwin Aguilar RIP, Zorro Marroquin, Jorge Ortiz, Marcos Rodriguez, Francisco Ayon among others, who became figures of the MMA in Mexico.

MMA Mexico It also stood out for being the first company to bring sports legends such as special guests Don Frye, Frank Shamrock, Tito Ortiz, Pat Miletich, Math Hughes, Tim Sylvia, Rampage Jackson, Ivan Salaverry and Ricco Rodriguez.

The organization will be one more platform for fighters to Latin America have the opportunity to be seen and demonstrate their talent to the most important leagues of MMA how UFC, Bellator, PFL, One FC, Invicta FC, four initial events of MMA Mexico within 12 months he commented Tory Davilawhere talents Latinos like Jorge St Gonzalez, Monserrat Ruiz, Daniel Vega, Nayib Lopez and Brian Arriaga from Mexico, Joselyne Edwards of Panama, Cezar Arzamiendia of Paraguay among others they will be participating in the first edition of this interesting return of MMA MEXICO.

For more information you can follow MMA Mexico On Instagram @ mmamexico2020 where the date of the first event will be announced soon.