The return of Marc Márquez can be followed exclusively through DAZN

04/13/2021 at 12:03 PM CEST

SPORT.es

Marc Márquez has announced his return to the circuits after more than a year injured and unable to continue because of it. The Portuguese GP has been chosen for the return of the Cervera rider to the ring, during the days April 16, 17 and 18. As expected, DAZN has turned over with the return of the Catalan pilot offering a large number of documentaries about him, like the original documentary “Fearless” that talks about his life and his legend.

The documentaries that can be enjoyed are the following:

Baby ChampionCoup of AuthorityA frantic victoryTension to the endMárquez against everyoneThe perfect World Cup

The platform will also offer the Marc Márquez’s return to the circuits at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao on April 16, 17 and 18. Thus, the mythical number 93 will once again burn the asphalt with his motorcycle. He has not been able to compete in a race for 273 days, so the expectation is maximum since the one from Cervera has become a true living legend.

Not only will we be able to see Marc Márquez, but all the riders will return to the circuit to continue with the 2021 Moto GP World Championship. Now with a new but old acquaintance contender for the throne of the first position.

