In Mexico, the maximum point of the coronavirus curve is expected to be reached in the coming days, so that deaths and infections of the disease begin to decrease. When that happens, we can gradually return to normal activities.

With regard to Mexican soccer, it is expected that the sport can return to training activity in a period of two weeks, approximately for that of the May 22nd, since it is expected that Clausura 2020 can be resumed in the week of June 5-7 with day 11, but with some restrictions such as playing the commitments behind closed doors.

At the beginning of the week, European clubs from leagues such as Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal, as well as the United States, returned to the facilities of their respective clubs, to present medical exams and rule out any positive cases, and continue with the plans. reactivation of activities.

Following these same protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19, Liga MX is preparing for its return in around three weeks emulating what was done in the Old Continent, but with strict retictions, to safeguard the health of all the people involved, in the first instance the way to return to training will be perfected. and concentrations.

The measurements that other leagues have taken so far and that will surely be replicated in our country, include daily tests of body temperature, mandatory use of antibacterial gel and gloves, in addition to the constant sanitation of crowded places.

As for the entrance of the locker rooms, it would be staggered and by group hours, which allow a social distance of at least three meters each person. Work on the training fields may not involve more than eight players, while the use of the gym would be partially restricted.

All these preventive measures will be necessary for the timely reduction or null propagation of the virus and for the soccer activity to be carried out without major complications, despite the fact that the aforementioned dates may be the closest reference regarding the return of the championship, either it could continue to be extended according to what the country’s government authorities say, with the most distant dates being early or mid-July.