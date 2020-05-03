This Friday Netflix has released the fourth season of ‘La Casa de Papel’, which has managed to become the most talked about of the day on social networks, ‘eclipsing’ the coronavirus crisis.

In Spain, the new chapters were available to users of the platform from 9:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. in the Canary Islands), and the new installment has won over fans of one of the most acclaimed Spanish fictions of recent times.

‘Spoilers’, memes, jokes and impressions about the fourth season of ‘La Casa de Papel’ accumulate on Twitter, where the premiere has become the trend of the day:

This is much more than a heist. # LCDP4 is now available. pic.twitter.com/asXL4WQVio – The Paper House (@lacasadepapel) April 3, 2020

I was also yelling “For Nairobi” 😥 # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/0gHcnuZncw – Amelia López ✨ (@ amelia597) April 3, 2020

that scene where nairobi reunites with berlin, moscow and oslo, those gang members who previously died … had to break my heart like that? # LaCasaDePapel4 # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/YJugNVjckq – michi (@_michellelr) April 3, 2020

I the rest of the quarantine: I am not able to get up before noon # LCDP4 appears: Me at 9.00: pic.twitter.com/YREDgx8hRc – Putacua Rehen Tena (@ Fran30858573) April 3, 2020

Nairobi is the BEST CHARACTER of the paper house, from the first season to the last.

DO NOT DISCUSS # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/c2ljPQ6W4x – ELITE (@ elitefr4ses) April 3, 2020

Guess who finished the paper house in one night # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/34AcNvSXZv – ACriz 🍑❤JULIANTINA😍🍰 (@ ACristh23_) April 3, 2020

# LaCasaDePapel4 # LCDP4

Marseille: “Pamuk” Teacher: “What?” Marseille: “My dog ​​was called Pamuk. He was with me during the war. I know how it feels” Teacher: “Are you doing some kind of metaphor or something like that with your dog and my wife?” Marseille: “She was a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Kw0ZAdecA3 – QUARANTENONCIO (@ Pr0castineit0r) April 3, 2020

– why so elegant Homer?

– # LCDP4 boy trained

👏🏼👏🏼 # LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/iXkwSF66FW – Mati 🐻 (@ matisagredo1) April 3, 2020

Tired but with the tranquility that no one is going to do Spoiler for # LaCasaDePapel4

# LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/94f2bqjnUT – Pαo Cαsαle Gαlli (@PaoNicMar) April 3, 2020

“Do you know that it is very scary too? Going home at night alone. But one continues to do so, takes fear by the hand and continues living” Nairobi # LaCasaDePapel4 # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/7HH3gcgpsc – Bing (@Deividki) April 3, 2020

-Did you see # LCDP4 in 7 hours? -… pic.twitter.com/QUzSDiSU8Z – Gonzalito (@GonzaDeMierda) April 3, 2020

Netflix: Who the hell is capable of seeing the whole season in one day? … # LaCasaDePapel4 # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/QY0InwIrPk – José Orbegozo Rivera (@JozeOrbegozo) April 3, 2020

– You spent the whole morning watching # LaCasaDePapel4 # LCDP4 – Damn, I think I’m blind pic.twitter.com/iJ4R8JrmT8 – ✘ ᴘᴇʀᴛᴢ ✘ (@_Pertz_) April 3, 2020

So it is at the end of episode 8 # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/Ue6n1s5ZBI – Marcela Guzmán (@ MarcelaGuzmn03) April 3, 2020

I’ve finished. I’m only going to say 2 things: I can’t stop crying and I’d rather die than wait for part 5. # LCDP4 pic.twitter.com/4fgxvyZSEN – noe (@nnoech) April 3, 2020

