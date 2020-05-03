This Friday Netflix has released the fourth season of ‘La Casa de Papel’, which has managed to become the most talked about of the day on social networks, ‘eclipsing’ the coronavirus crisis.

In Spain, the new chapters were available to users of the platform from 9:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. in the Canary Islands), and the new installment has won over fans of one of the most acclaimed Spanish fictions of recent times.

‘Spoilers’, memes, jokes and impressions about the fourth season of ‘La Casa de Papel’ accumulate on Twitter, where the premiere has become the trend of the day:

.