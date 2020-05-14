Although Hollywood is currently paused by the pandemic, this does not imply that it is bad news for everyone, the production of the film that will see the return of Reeves, is taking this time to be able to finish the script of what they will show us. But at the same time the public takes their free time to create impressive images like this, they publish ‘John Wick 4’ fan poster and it is everything you imagine the original would be.

This fourth installment is said to be the last in the series that has a good number of loyal fans who will have to wait until May 22, 2022 in order to see the end result of this series of stories about revenge and canine love. Created by Derek Kolstad, the saga begins with the story of a retired hitman who gets his dog killed by his recently-killed wife.

Colorful, intense and with a lot of action, that’s what we’ve been used to, so the poster couldn’t be any different. They publish a fan poster for ‘John Wick 4’, a production that will soon have a spin-off of one of its most interesting characters, Ballerina, so the story will not end entirely, it just continues to expand.