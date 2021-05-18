The return of José Altuve

By Yirsandy Rodríguez

After a decade with the Houston Astros in the Major Leagues, Venezuelan second baseman José Altuve experienced the darkest and most harrowing chapter of his career last year.

After coming to light and later verifying that it was part of the scandalous sign stealing implemented by the Houston Astros, winners of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers using this system, Altuve stood out among the most attacked players. Obviously, the accusations and every doubt generated around his successful career hitting balls over the plate were inescapable.

Investigations found the Astros were using the system even in and out of Minute Maid Park after beating the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Faced with such a situation, not a few questioned the batting titles won by Altuve, especially those of 2016 (.338) and 2017 (.346). While the Astros were not proven to have used sign stealing prior to the 2017 season, that dark chapter will be indelible in the career of the six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Bat, Gold Glove, and MVP winner. the 2017 season. It still feels like Altuve is more challenged than other Astros players, which is reasonable when it comes to his impact over more than a decade within the franchise. However, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa intervened at the time after the situation was made public.

His defense of Altuve came a day after the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger expressed that Altuve stole the 2017 American League MVP from the “Judge,” New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. “(Altuve) won that MVP, and nobody can take it away from him,” Correa responded to Bellinger’s accusation.

To substantiate his claim, Correa revealed that Altuve, along with outfielders Josh Reddick and Tony Kemp, did not voluntarily participate in the trash can system in 2017. Additionally, he implored reporters to ask the former Astros pitcher, Mike Fiers, who unveiled the plan in November 2019, and could back it up.

Either way, it was almost impossible to control the disappointing anger of various players from other teams, but also the reaction of the fans. For that reason, for Altuve and the Astros, last season shortened to 60 games due to the scourge of COVID-19, has probably been one of the most difficult to deal with. In fact, for the first time in his career — during the 10th season — Altuve finished with more games played (48) than hits (42), exhibiting the worst offensive line in his history. He hit just .219 / .286 / .344 / .630, was outwitted by fastballs (he averaged just .242), and exploded with the highest strikeout rate in his history (18.6%).

He was simply not the same old José Altuve.

His at-bats weren’t made up with the usual enthusiasm of someone who has been one of the organization’s most popular and admired faces for the past decade. Every boo received and the scorn from the fans were excruciating, frustrating for Altuve and his teammates. Still, though, the Astros managed to compete and several of their main drivers seemed to be back. Something undoubted, even under every stinging accusation, was the appreciable quality in a group of talented players.

So since then, the Astros haven’t stopped. Although the dark chapter of sign stealing will never be forgotten, the most difficult year is behind us. And, in the end, they were one step away from reaching the World Series. Time has continued to run and we are now on track to conclude the second half of May in the current 2021 season.

The Houston Astros (24-17) have won six games in a row, and are just 0.5 games behind the A’s (25-17), current leaders of the AL West. Once again, the Astros’ offensive talent is topping the league’s headlines: Those led by Dusty Baker lead in batting average (.266) and hits per game (9.1), while second in runs scored per game (5.3). , slugging (.432) and OPS (.765).

The Cubans Yuli Gurriel (leads the team with 33 RBIs and .400 OBP) and Yordan Álvarez (registers the highest BA: .348, SLG: .598 and OPS: .974) have been key in the lineup, combining with the talented outfielder Kyle Tucker (leads the team with nine home runs). However, although he has yet to appear among the main names in the Astros’ offensive rankings, José Altuve’s start has been encouraging.

Olé! #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/xvtUIWrAy5 – Houston Astros (@astros) May 14, 2021

After his first 138 visits to the batter’s box in 30 games, Altuve is producing for .303 / .362 / .451, with 21 runs scored, 10 extra bases (six doubles and four home runs), 17 RBIs and 128 OPS. tight. The brightest side of those averages has come in the past three games, where Altuve was 5-for-10, with 3-RBIs and five walks in the Astros’ sweep against the Texas Rangers.

We got a series to win. 😤 # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/v4JWDNoHvj – Houston Astros (@astros) May 15, 2021

If we extend that sample to the last seven challenges, you can also see Altuve’s rising impact, with .393 BA, 1,179 OPS, two home runs and 5-RBIs. After a year where Altuve never seemed connected with his enthusiasm on the plate and that admirable ability to spray uncatchable across all dimensions of the field, now the average of 87% balls put into play – setting aside his 18 strikeouts – stands out as his most illustrious trend. family.

Following that line, Altuve’s recovery and perseverance are once again bringing the talent to hitting, hitherto to a level unexplored in his most recent seasons. According to Baseball-Savant, Altuve’s 44.9% hard hitting rate has been unheard of since 2015 to date, as is 13.0 K%. Obviously, we’re just the start of another long season where the Astros need their superstar second baseman, but this start was part of a comeback that Altuve needed.

At 31 years old and in this, his eleventh Major League season, if something we cannot ignore is the greatness of the small Venezuelan giant among several of the active stars of his generation: Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt, JD Martínez, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Matt Carpenter, Brandon Belt, Charlie Blackmon, Kyle Seager, Eric Hosmer, Todd Frazier, DJ LeMahieu, Mike Moustakas, and Brandon Crawford, to name just a few.

Among all these players who are also playing his 11th season in MLB, Altuve leads in hits (1,647), doubles (314), and lowest rate of strikeouts received (11.7%), categories that highlight his talent for hitting. True, we will never know how much he benefited from the Astros’ sign-stealing system to win his MVP award in 2017. Whether or not he did it routinely, as his teammate Carlos Correa denied.

What do we really know? Yes, that José Altuve is still one of the most talented protagonists in the game. So if you love the game — even if you hate Altuve and the Astros — seeing a competitor at this level is fascinating.

José Altuve is back!

(Photo: José Altuve / Twitter, Houston Astros)