After 15 years, Ahmed Best’s return to ‘Star Wars’ is a fact, so surely some fans will be disappointed, because the actor was in charge of impersonating one of the most hated characters in the prequels, so they would not bear Jar Jar Binks being part of the new installments of the saga.

For a long time the actor has had to endure the attacks of the fans for having played Jar Jar Binks, the same case that the actress, Kelly Marie Tran, recently suffered after having played Rose Tico, fortunately the actor has already left this period of his life behind and is preparing to return to the universe of ‘Star Wars’.

The studio is well aware of the problems it caused the actor to portray Jar Jar in the past, so this time they will give him a more important role in the saga, so Best will become a Jedi master in the next series for children, ‘Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’, which will be based on the old program, ‘Legend of the Hidden Temple’, with which Disney seeks to trap a new generation within this popular universe.

In the new series, Best to bring Jedi master Kelleran Beq to life And although he is very happy with his role, the actor revealed that he did not imagine that the studio would call him again. “To be honest, I never thought they would ask me to come back, I was very pleasantly surprised. What really made me say yes was the fact that this was breaking new ground in the Star Wars universe, ”said the actor in a recent interview (via We Got This Covered).

Likewise, the actor was enthusiastic about the idea of ​​returning to ‘Star Wars’ and especially with the new role that will have in the series. “I think the most important thing about representing someone like Kelleran Beq in terms of being a person of color and being the leader of this Temple, something like the Dean of the Jedi, is that it breaks what is possible, breaks down what It can be done, and it creates a new world of possibilities out there, ”explained the actor.

Although a few months ago it was said that the actor would return as Jar Jar Binks in the new series of ‘Obi-Wan’, it was finally revealed that Ahmed Best’s return to ‘Star Wars’ will be on a children’s show and this time he will become the mighty Jedi, Kelleran Beq.