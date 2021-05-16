The return of ‘iCarly’ announces its premiere date with Miranda Cosgrove’s birthday cake

Paramount + follows in the wake of the streaming platforms that have preceded it and also pulls nostalgia within its first original content. One of the most anticipated is the revival of ‘iCarly’, the Nickelodeon series starring Miranda Cosgrove.

Recently, precisely on the actress’s birthday, the cast gathered in a video recorded on the set to sing a happy birthday to Cosgrove. She cut the letter and discovered a hidden message inside: it was the series’ premiere date. The return of ‘iCarly’ is coming to Paramount + on June 17.

In Spain we are still waiting for the streaming platform to pronounce on its arrival in our country. ViacomCBS, the company to which the service belongs, deployed PlutoTV a few months ago, a free linear and on-demand television service with ads, and that was when they said that Paramount + would also arrive in Spain, but did not announce when.

No exploding cake here, just the premiere date for the new #iCarly revival! Coming to #ParamountPlus on June 17th! ? pic.twitter.com/k8Z5RRApgo ? Paramount + (@paramountplus) May 14, 2021

Those who do not return

The ‘iCarly’ reboot will once again feature Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress as Carly, Spencer and Freddie. Those who will not return will be Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam and has already commented several times that she was “ashamed” of her work on the Nickelodeon series, and Noah Munck, who played Gibby and who has not commented on the matter..

To compensate, the ‘iCarly’ revival introduces two new characters: Laci Mosley will play Harper, the protagonist’s new best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett will play Millicent, Spencer’s stepdaughter.. They have also ensured that they will update the series to current times, very different from when Carly began recording her videoblog.