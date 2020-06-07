Sunday 07 June, 2020

The President of Argentina expressed his concern about the clubs requesting him to return to activities, but that idea is not yet possible in relation to cases of coronavirus in trans-Andean soil, although he evaluates other methods and said that “we will see how the issue evolves” .

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, referred to the possible return of activities, especially soccer, but called for being aware because it is something that he has not thought about. However, study other methods to evaluate a return gradually.

“We must handle football with caution. We have to wait for the return of football. Returning with the public would be crazy. To play again, the protocols must be followed and I do not know if all the clubs are qualified to do so, ”he said in a conversation with TyC Sports.

Furthermore, the trans-Andean authority stated that “the world is going through an absolutely unknown situation, a pandemic caused by a virus for which there is no vaccine or medicine to cure it. Soccer has stages: one with the return of training, another for playing again and another for the public to return. What is happening with Europe is that it has been registering a fall for a few days ».

In this line, the head of state of the Casa Rosada called to be patient for the return of the activity. «I think we have to wait a little bit and see how the subject evolves. Gallardo spoke to me about a month, a month and a half after returning to training. It gives me the impression that we are going to do it without and taking advantage of television, which is also going to serve the clubs due to income, ”he added.

Finally, Fernández detailed his meeting with Marcelo Gallardo, DT of River Plate. «It was a lunch that I shared. Gallardo is a man that I admire a lot for his conduct and his sporting quality, both as a soccer player and now as a coach. I took the opportunity to ask him, because he was the first to raise the issue of not playing during quarantine. I was talking to him on the subject of soccer, which is very important for Argentines. You have to be very cautious, “he closed.