The president of LaLiga, Javier Thebes, congratulated for the return to professional football training which, according to him, demonstrates the steps towards new normal after the government’s de-escalation plan for the COVID-19 pandemic, and stated that hope to resume the competition next June.

05/04/2020

Act at 18:12

CEST

EFE

“This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing to the new normal. Too will bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love, “Javier Tebas said in statements to the club bosses’ press service.

For the president of LaLiga, The health of the players, technical staff and club staff “is paramount” and remembered the protocol approved by the Ministry of Health that intends “safeguard” everyone involved while the sponsor works to restart LaLiga Santander and SmartBank.

“The circumstances are unprecedented, but We hope to start playing again in June and finish our 19/20 season this summer.. To return is to win! “He said on the day in which the clubs have taken the first steps towards the return of training individually starting this Monday in sports cities.

As the protocol that LaLiga has drawn up with medical experts has said, they will practice previous medical examinations by the clubs to the squads of the 42 Spanish professional soccer teams. This return to training has been planned with “measures that have been agreed” with the sports and health authorities.

ONE MONTH OF WORKOUTS

These measures contemplate a period of approximately one month with different phases that will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the Government. So along with medical checks a return to workouts has been designed staggered that will range from solo training to group exercise prior to the return to competition scheduled for June.

“The return to work of soccer professionals means the reactivation of an economic sector very relevant that the 1.37% of GDP and generates 185,000 jobs at a time when the economic situation is already the main concern, precipitated by the health crisis, “said LaLiga.

.