The DC series on The CW has grown from its inception on ‘Arrow’, to a whole universe that has featured more comic book characters including Robbie Amell gave details on Firestorm on the Arrowverse.

The actor played the hero in the first season, as one of the two parts that make up the character.

Like many other characters, the actor could return for a special participation, since if he has an interest in doing so.

In a recent interview, Robbie Amell gave details about Firestorm on the Arrowverse and stated that he would love to return to the series.But not at the expense of stealing screen time from the actors who work hard every week to keep production going.

“I would always go back to ‘The Flash’, so that’s a little bit more difficult because it’s not fair not to be there, and then go in and try to be you know a main character. So it’s fun to be able to go in and make a cameo, but They have so many characters that they deserve their time, you never want to be the type to come in and steal anything, “said the actor.

Amell has a point that many DC fans may not have considered about the Arrowverse. For every recurring guest or star that appears in an episode and needs development, it’s less screen time for the protagonist and supporting cast.

Arrowverse shows tend to follow the “villain of the week” formula; It is an almost weekly commitment to give the bad guy time on the screen, taking into account some of the recurring characters.

Robbie Amell played Ronnie Raymond, one of the S.T.A.R. Labs, and Caitlin Snow’s fiance. After the explosion of the particle accelerator, Ronnie merged with Dr. Martin Stein to become the hero of atomic energy, Firestorm.

However, Ronnie had to sacrifice himself to prevent the destruction of Central City, but since the Arrowverse had a fresh start after ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, Ronnie Raymond’s return is a very possible thing.