the return of Fernando Alonso and the debut of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari

Have passed 854 days since last time what was seen Fernando Alonso taking a start from a Formula 1 Grand Prix. Two years, four months and three days since the Asturian driver took the start of the Abu Dhabi GP from 2018 until the Bahrain GP of 2021, which kicks off a campaign that is frantic.

Alonso and the return of the king: the Formula 1 world champions who returned after retiring

The first date of the year has already left a big change: Lewis hamilton it is not the reference. Max verstappen has been confirmed as the great alternative to ending the British reign with a pole in which he endorsed four tenths to the seven-time champion.

With Carlos Sainz starting 8th in his first race with Ferrari and Fernando Alonso just behind, 9th, with the Alpine the two Spanish riders are aiming at least to get between the points and, hopefully, something else. The Asturian already warned that he will go out for all.