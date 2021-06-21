The return of ‘Dead Space’ would be about to come true

It’s undeniable that titles like Outlast and Resident Evil 7 revived widespread interest in horror games. While the industry spotlight is currently on rumors of a new Silent Hill, there is another franchise in the same genre that could make a triumphant return this year. We do not refer, of course, to Dead space. It’s one of the great forgotten by Electronic Arts and many players have asked for his return for years.

Well, it seems that the return of Dead Space is closer than ever. According to Jeff Grubb, a journalist for GamesBeat and one of the most trusted sources in the industry, EA is working on the return of an intellectual property already established and loved by fans. Although Grubb does not specify that it is Dead Space, his message is quite obvious: “I think you will be happy. We will see if we do not die. [Dead] First”.

When will it be announced? According to the same source, EA plans to announce it during the EA Play that will take place on July 22. That is, in a matter of a month the return of Dead Space could be made official. Now, the big question that remains is whether we will see a reboot of the franchise, a new installment – the fourth – or simply a remastering or remake. Whatever the case, there is no doubt that the expectations for the presentation were raised.

The last time we saw a Dead Space title was in 2013 with the release of the third installment. Unfortunately, Dead Space 3 fell far short of its predecessors. This, coupled with EA’s move away from single-player games, caused the franchise to be forgotten. The company has changed so much during all this time that Visceral Games, the studio behind Dead Space, no longer even exists. The team was disbanded in 2017 amid an avalanche of criticism.

However, there was one game that recently changed everything for EA: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Not only was it acclaimed by the press and the community, it was also a bestseller. This prompted the company to turn its attention back to the single player adventures, reason enough to believe that the return of Dead Space is about to become a reality. We will be attentive to the event on July 22.

Also in Ezanime.net