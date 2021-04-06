The return of D’Angelo Russell puts the Wolves in orbit

Hours to get a smirk in Minnesota. The season is being one of the worst in recent years, which has not been exactly a party, and the well of the Western Conference is deep when you get into it. They have been badly given, in addition, but the squad was already short and playing everything to a number one like Anthony Edwards, no matter how good, is not everything. Coach change through, with Saunders leaving the position for Finch to arrive, the main thing so that things began to work better was to be everyone. During this campaign there have been coronavirus, a double injury for Towns, a ban on Beasley, problems for Ricky, Juancho or Layman and an absence of 26 games for Russell, among other things. The two references of the team and also friends, Towns and Russell, have played a whopping five games together in 2020/21, negligible and not enough to establish a certain level. With the return of the former Lakers, Nets and Warriors everything looks better.

The Wolves have not raced to win back Russell because they do not need it, with the season already very uphill, and it has been noticed. The player has returned with desire and physically well, facing one of the fastest point guards in the NBA in De’Aaron Fox and without that being decisive for the result. Russell was a substitute and contributed 25 points, the most in his team, with a Ricky Rubio who started as a starter after the back problems of the last days.

A victory against another of those who suffers in the conference, yes, but a victory after all. They have only been thirteen in this campaign, each one that arrives seems like rain in the desert. Towns (23 + 13) and Edwards (19 + 8) were again the ones who pulled the car the most, but the rest also responded by closing the rebound and allowing few triples against. Minnesota held the pull in hot moments and added one more. Special role that of Juancho Hernangómez, who continues with an irregular number of minutes but who was uncovered against Sacramento again: 17 points and 9 rebounds, with +17 on the court and 50% in shots after 26 minutes on the court.