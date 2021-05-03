The return of Cifuentes and Aguado to Sol, children on stage, a band for Ayuso … the anecdotes of May 2

Institutional events are developed under a studied protocol … but there is always room for anecdotes and moments beyond the established script. The celebration of May 2, Madrid Community Day, has left some jokes and photos for history, such as the return of former President Cristina Cifuentes to Puerta del Sol, seat of the regional government, or the return of the former vice president Ignacio Aguado and the rest of the directors of Cs to the same place that they abruptly left on March 10 after the early calling of elections and were dismissed from their positions by Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The president and candidate for reelection in the already imminent elections has awarded more than a dozen distinctions … and has ended up receiving one by surprise, nothing more and nothing less than from the hands of Nacho Cano. The singer and composer has received the Grand Cross of the Order of May 2 which is accompanied by the imposition of a band and, neither short nor lazy, and to thank the Community for keeping culture open when in other regions it was closed. “My employees have been able to keep their jobs, because you did not close the theaters. Employees who are Catalan independentists, people who vote for Podemos. They have told me: ‘If you see the president, two words: thank you and brave,” he said. Cano told the president.

The former president Cifuentes has also broken a spear in favor of her, who in her speech of gratitude for the gold medal of the Community has assured that she returns to Sol “free of charges and charges” after several hard years – “a long ordeal”, she said “- in reference to the judicial proceedings that have been directed against her and of which she has been acquitted for the moment (there are resources of the Prosecutor’s Office in progress). of Díaz Ayuso when wishing him “all the successes” because they will be, he has opined, “those of the people of Madrid.”

He has also received the gold medal from the Ángel Garrido region, who took over the Executive after the departure of Cifuentes. The return of Garrido to the Royal Post Office also had its that, because he was dismissed in March like the rest of the councilors of Cs, who have also returned this Sunday to the headquarters of the autonomous government. The collection of the distinction has been in this case colder, but equally emotional.

The councilors of Cs, and former vice president Ignacio Aguado, have been seen talking animatedly in the courtyard of the Royal Post Office with their former colleagues in the cabinet and other assistants, among which were also Esperanza Aguirre and Alberto Ruiz Gallardón.

An open mike was not invited, but has faithfully attended the appointment with notoriety. After the military parade, and before the delivery of the decorations and the speech, the regional president has been heard ‘confessing’ to the president of the Madrid Federation of Municipalities, the socialist Guillermo Hita. “I can’t be more excited for this to happen because it’s an incredible lead.”, Diaz Ayuso has assured. Later he clarified that he was not referring to the act of May 2, but to the electoral campaign.

The campaign that ends this Sunday has been the background of the entire act. Pablo Iglesias and Isa Serra, candidate and spokesperson for United We Can, they have not attended because they considered that the institutional act of May 2 was going to be “a rally” of the PP of which they did not want to participate. Mónica García, from Más Madrid, attended the middle of the event: she was at the military parade, but not at the institutional event that was held at the Royal Post Office. And Ángel Gabilondo has expressed before the acts his fears that the PP would turn the institutional act into an electoral one.

During the awards ceremony, those who died from Covid-19 and also many essential groups during the pandemic have been distinguished, which has discharged the emotional burden. The Grand Cross of the Order of May 2 has also been given to the children of the Community, for their behavior during the months of strict confinement, and a group of children went up to collect the award and spoke a few words. The president said that this moment has been one of the moments that most moved her from the event, the first that she celebrates while in office, since last year it was held very limited by the health situation. Whether he repeats next year or not will depend on the result that the polls throw on Tuesday. An appointment for which the parties already count the hours.