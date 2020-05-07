The most important: Airbnb has seen an increase in national reservations in Europe, which could be a sign that residents are considering rescheduling summer vacations, as some countries begin to ease their coronavirus restrictions.

Background: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told the Financial Times that Denmark and the Netherlands had seen an increase in national reservations and they have also rebounded in countries such as Norway, Austria, Sweden and Switzerland.

It was reported that national reservations made in Denmark reached approximately 90% of the levels observed in April 2019 and 80% in the Netherlands, the FT reported.

Chesky’s comments were made before announcing that Airbnb would cut 25% of its global workforce as the coronavirus has dealt a heavy blow to home rentals.

Recall that at one time, Europe was the center of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, this month some of the worst affected countries such as Italy, Spain and Germany have begun to ease the restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Baltic countries like Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are ready to reopen the borders between them on May 15, allowing freedom of movement between the three nations, as Krisjanis Karins, the Prime Minister of Latvia, tweeted,

Last week, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said the 2020 summer season is likely to be calmer than usual, but hotels could start reopening from June.

Transcendent quote

“Recovery is better than we had predicted even two weeks ago. Will it be a temporary or permanent recovery? No one knows, “said Chesky.

He added: “Normally there a period of one to two weeks between registration when searching for reservation dates. We are going through a moment of optimism. “

What to pay attention to?

On the eve, Chesky announced that the company is laying off 25% of its staff, the equivalent of 1,900 people, as coronavirus closings and travel restrictions continue to strongly affect the tourism industry.

In April, Airbnb raised $ 2 billion to help overcome the devastating effects of the Covid-19 crisis. Without a doubt, it is a dramatic change of fortune, considering that the company went public this year. Employment in Italy and Spain (some of the worst affected nations) has been cut in half, according to the FT.

Covid-19 pandemic caused Airbnb to implement full refund cancellations, an action that angered the hosts who stated that the money should be shared more evenly between them and the reservation company.

Tangent

Last month, the temporary accommodation site Airbnb banned reservations for most British customers after facing criticism from some for-profit hosts in the UK who Announce “Isolation Retreats” for Clients to “Escape” from the Coronavirus Pandemic. It also restricted reservations to key workers while government-imposed restrictions are in effect.

By: Isabel Togoh