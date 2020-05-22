With the next season there will be five and the participation of Valdesoto in Third. The humble club of the Sierense parish, of about 2,000 residents, managed to be well placed at the right time, when the competition in Regional Preferred stopped. In a season in which they were in the dispute in the upper zone continuously, the suspension of the League caught the team trained by Dani Castelao in third place, with just one point advantage over TSK Roces. “The hope was to go up, to try at all times after having a bad year last year, just when we had just come down. We would have liked to celebrate it on the field and have it played until the end, but we hope to all meet soon on the field and celebrate it “, explains Herminio Rodríguez, who has been president of the club for six years, and nearly three decades as a manager.

Valdesoto celebrates his fourth promotion to Third. On two occasions it barely lasted a year in the category, while on another occasion it was two. Now the goal is to try to consolidate, and stop being a lift team. “The last time we went down with a single point of difference, and just at the end, after having spent quite a few days outside the descent. Now our goal is to fight and settle in Third,” says the president of the entity.

Next season, with 22 teams in the Third, the intention of the Federation is to divide the category into subgroups, to lighten the League calendar when it seems that the start will be delayed than usual and there will be fewer dates to play. “We will have to suffer, because economically with the majority of clubs we will not be able to compete,” says Herminio García. “Now it does make up for competing in Third, not like before, that there were too many expenses and similar income,” he says.

Valdesoto finished with 51 points this season, and with a block that he will now try to keep in Third. “Our intention is for 80% of the players to follow, and the rest to serve us to improve and adapt to the conditions of the category, where there is a minimum requirement for chips from young players,” said García.

Valdesoto’s last two promotions have come in special situations. The current one after finishing the season early. And the previous one almost a month after their last game, and thanks to the promotion of Sporting B to Segunda B, which dragged other Asturian teams. From that stage, the image of the fans from Siere remains, following with their shirts and scarves the rise of the team that José Alberto trained in Mareo. Because of that hobby, which has recovered the enthusiasm for soccer in Valdesoto, he is more pleased with this return to Third President. “We have many young partners, who are there to support, and which is a sure incentive for them,” he highlights.

But the step forward also serves to reinforce the spirit of the residents of this parish. “In Valdesoto people collaborate a lot with everything. With football, floats, the cider party, the theater group, the rally or the candidacy of the Exemplary People. The people here are very involved with everything they own”, emphasizes Herminio García.

For the future, the president of the club hopes that the coach will continue on the bench, with which they have already had conversations, and also that the return to Third will serve so that there are more neighbors who are encouraged to help on the board. “It would be my seventh year at the helm, and the previous president, who is still with us on the board, was close to 25. As in everything, it is difficult, but it would be nice if there was a replacement,” concludes the president of the Sierense team.

