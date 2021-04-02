the return of a charismatic villain

As the chapter “The Star-Spangled Man” (1 × 02) of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021), the Disney Plus series that, after WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021), continues with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, viewers will surely have been rubbing their hands awaiting the intervention of the main antagonist in Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016). We already knew that it would appear, in any case; but there are always people who refuse to attend the trailers and read any type of information to get “virgins” when viewing movies and series.

Anyway, before he emerges from the shadows of his cell in the episode “Power Broker” (1 × 03)We have a credible announcement that serves to deepen and give credibility to the post-crash context of the planet, to how the bureaucracy wants to give a certain image about how it faces the great problems that Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Avengers caused. And then a scene about how very different John Walker, the new Captain America (Wyatt Russell) is, from Steve Rogers, the old one (Chris Evans), whose sad and uncomfortable absence so influences his soul friends Sam Wilson ( Anthonie Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), protagonists of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

No more taking it easy in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Disney Plus

TO Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is enough to start talking to make it clear that He still has charisma as a MCU villain; and the inevitable prospect of it starting up again makes us salivate. Which happens quickly, in a flashback sequence with which they solve the question in a flash so they can focus once on the nitty-gritty of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Because it seems that they have already eluded the temptation to take the superhero story calmly as in WandaVision and in the first chapter of this, its continuation. And the two Avengers and the disturbing villain set out in search of their prey, whom Malcolm Spellman and company do not hesitate to continue humanizing.

Sign up for Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. Includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. To the content of Marvel, Star wars, and the great animated films of Pixar.

After a short choreography of action, we don’t really understand the purpose of a certain slow motion focused on the three characters; As it does not consist in delaying the presentation of another one, Selby (Imelda Corcoran), to intrigue us and that its status as such is accentuated, in the same way that they focus one of their hands only in the first place with such objectives. But, since it does not last long on the screen, perhaps it will serve to make its generic identity a counterpoint and later justify in conditions the mess in which the protagonists have gotten upside down. And since we’ve gotten a couple of old friends back in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, why not go for another one?

More consequences of snapping

Disney Plus

To Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), a former SHIELD agent and niece of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), we met her in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Russo, 2014) and she returned to the MCU in Civil War, and her daring decisions in that movie were determining factors for his situation in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. AND corresponds to a good part of the action scenes on “Power Broker,” which may remind us how much we are going to miss Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). On the other hand, as one delves into the consequences of clicking, we are finding more and more. For instance, the plot of this series in another sense according to Dr. Wilfred Nagel (Olli Haaskivi).

This guy also lets us know that, as we already assumed, the real villains are not the Flagless with Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) at the helm here. Or not the older ones because, despite their idealism and their activities in favor of refugees, their most ambitious goal, which gives them their name, and the fact that they do not refuse to commit crimes not far from terrorism, gives them a darkness hard. And what we did not expect or it had not even occurred to us to think is that Wakanda could get involved in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But such a final surprise also refers us to the tragic events of Civil War, so It has all the sense of the world.

More on this topic