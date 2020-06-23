The Council of Ministers has approved the new date for the completion of the 700 MHz band release process, something known as the Second Digital Dividend. Through this process, the frequencies assigned to television channels in this 700 MHz band will be released, in order to that can be used for the deployment of 5G networks.

The date that Spain has closed is the October 31, 2020, day in which the frequency release process will end. The new date, as explained by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, is a consequence of the COVID-19 health crisis, which has slowed down the process execution.

October 31, new date of the Second Digital Dividend

The process of finalizing the Second Digital Dividend began again on June 1 in those areas that were in phase 1 and 2. After this, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has been dated on October 31 the limit for such completion.

It will be necessary to retune the televisions since the 700 MHz band that the channels currently occupy must be released for the expansion and deployment of the 5G network

Although the highest bands of the spectrum are released, it remains to be able to work with the 700 MHz band, the main protagonist in expanding the scope of 5G. So far, this band is occupied by DTT channels, which will force retune our televisions, as our colleagues from Xataka explain. This is one of the requirements for the second phase of 5G deployment, which requires the release of the 700 MHz band.

As a consequence of this, postpones the tender for the 700Mhz frequency band for 5G services, which, as announced last May, the third vice president and minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, will be produced in the first quarter of 2021.

The Ministry indicates that the new date has been established taking into account the end of the state of alarm and the Plan for the Transition towards the New Normality. Similarly, they indicate that simulcast broadcasts (simultaneous broadcasting of a television channel through new and old frequencies) they remain until September 30. This will allow users a little more leeway to retune and, on the community side, adapt facilities if necessary.

More information | Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation

Share

The retunement of DTT will end on October 31 and the auction for 5G will arrive in 2021