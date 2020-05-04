Withdrawal of The Undertaker | The Undertaker, one of the greatest legends in WWE history and professional wrestling could retire very soon. The Undertaker may have his days counting as a fighter, and this is revealed by the trailer for his new documentary.

Is it time for The Undertaker retreat?

The documentary “Undertaker: The Last Ride” will be released next Sunday, May 10, after the broadcast of the PPV of WWE Money in The Bank and talks about the highlights of the dead man’s career. The funny thing is that in the documentary promo you can hear that the days of The Undertaker as a professional wrestler are numbered.

The documentary also reveals that The Undertaker’s fight against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 was planned to be the last of his career. This will be discussed in Chapter 1, entitled The Greatest Fear, which will be the first we can see after the issue of Money in The Bank.

For a long time rumored to be The Undertaker recall, who only appears at major events. Last week he was considered the best fighter in history by Planeta Wrestling fans in a tournament that involved 63 other wrestlers.

By very few votes difference The Undertaker defeated Jeff Hardy in the tournament final to determine the best fighter of all time. The tournament was a success, with thousands of votes, so we will announce others soon. Very attentive! Deserved victory? pic.twitter.com/G8X16oKENN – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 30, 2020

Will we see The Undertaker retreat soon?

