The retina of birds has a quantum sense

06/30/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Although we have known that birds migrate for thousands of years, we have not yet discovered how they orient themselves during their long flights, although we are getting closer to finding out.

It has always been a mystery how birds can guide themselves during their migrations. We humans can orient ourselves anywhere thanks to the compasses, determining the meridian, locating the pole star or guiding ourselves through the moss of the trees.

Recently, and thanks to technology, we have reached a sophisticated level of geographic orientation thanks to the use of satellites: we exchange signals with them, through for example our mobile, and they immediately tell us our exact position, as well as the speed and orientation of our displacements.

For 3,000 years, we have also known that birds constantly migrate, traveling long distances (usually with changes in the season) to nest or search for better food sources. We don’t really know how they don’t get lost on those journeys.

As established in research published in 2016, the brain of birds is generally small (it can be compared to a walnut), although they have more neurons per unit of brain mass than mammals.

Other research published in 2020 was able to determine that bird neurons represent what they perceive, a hallmark of consciousness. In addition, its cortex is organized in the same way as that of mammals.

There must be more

There must be moreHowever, these cerebral feats cannot by themselves explain the birds’ sense of direction.

The sense of orientation is very widespread in the animal kingdom and we know that some insects and fish are guided by the sun or the stars, although with respect to birds it has been possible to establish that the earth’s magnetic field is the one that serves as a guide to their migrations.

The Earth’s magnetic field is produced by the movement of materials that occurs in the core of the planet. This movement generates electrical flows, the origin of numerous magnetic fields. The Earth’s magnetic field is the sum of these small fields.

As the magnetic field lines vary on the Earth’s surface, its dynamics can serve as a reference for the geographical orientation of many birds: it allows them to detect the direction of the planet’s poles.

But it is not enough: in addition to genetic factors that can contribute to orientation, it has been established that navigation itself is achieved through magnetoreception, through which some birds detect the direction and direction of the magnetic field, thus obtaining information about its positioning and orientation.

What has advanced the most following the trail of magnetoreception is that birds, like other animals, have cryptochromes, photoreceptor proteins of light.

For 20 years it has been suspected that a specific protein, known as cryptochrome-4, present in the retina of birds, functions as a magnetic sensor in birds: its chemical reactions generate molecules that depend on the direction of the Earth’s magnetic field. But never, until now, has it been confirmed.

Preliminary confirmation

Preliminary confirmationAnd that is what a new research has managed to verify, developed by the Universities of Oldenburg (Germany) and Oxford (Great Britain), although in a somewhat particular way.

The verification has taken place in the laboratory, with cryptochrome-4 obtained by genetic manipulation of a bacterium. The researchers say that this protein is identical to that of birds.

The research team, led by biologist Henrik Mouritsen (University of Oldenburg), put this protein in a test tube and subjected it to magnetic fields a hundred times higher than those of the Earth.

Thus, he observed that the protein underwent chemical reactions when it was exposed to magnetic fields and that its reaction was more intense in migratory birds than in chickens, which do not migrate.

He also found that cryptogram-4 has the ability to trigger the neural activity necessary for geographic targeting, since the chemical reactions triggered by exposure to the magnetic field lasted long enough to act as signaling.

Quantum substrate

Quantum substrateAnd the experiment did not end here: The researchers computer simulated the chemical reactions of cryptochrome-4 and found that they involved individual electrons, which means that the orientation of the birds has a quantum substrate.

In the simulation they verified what research published last January had established: that magnetic fields affect an exclusively quantum phenomenon, known as the spin states of electrons, which generate their own magnetic field.

The procedure is the next. When the magnetic receptors present in the retina of the eyes of animals are activated by photons, new molecules are generated whose atoms are endowed with single or solitary electrons, known as pair of radical (electrons): they behave according to quantum entanglement and share the same state of spin, although they are separated from each other.

When magnetic fields alter this natural quantum process that occurs inside the cells of the retina, birds perceive it and detect the earth’s magnetic field: they use it to guide their navigation.

First step

First stepThe authors of the new research acknowledge that they have not conclusively verified that birds use cryptochrome-4 to detect magnetic fields, since they have only verified in the laboratory that it could be the missing piece to understand the feat of the orientation of migratory birds.

In fact, they have only shown for the first time that a molecule in a migratory bird’s visual system is magnetically sensitive. Important, but only a first step.

Checking this sensitivity within a living bird is something much more complex, so it will take a while to definitively clear up the unknown about the mysterious ability of birds to orient themselves, the researchers point out.

Reference

ReferenceMagnetic sensitivity of cryptochrome 4 from a migratory songbird. Jingjing Xu et al. Nature volume 594, pages535–540 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03618-9

Top image: Light sensitive cryptochrome 4 protein in the laboratory. Four amino acids (light green), in which so-called radical pairs can form, are decisive for the magnetic properties of the molecule. Credit: Ilia Solov’yov (University of Oldenburg).