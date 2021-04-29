The retina interprets light to inform the brain what the world is like

04/29/2021 at 2:59 PM CEST

Researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and other Swiss institutions have discovered in a recent study an important point in the visual perception system: the geometric shape of light affects the response of the retina at the same time as light intensity received. The process can be modeled by intervening on the initial laser pulses, which occur in a matter of femtoseconds.

During the first stage of the vision process, which is the perception of light itself, the shape of the light stimuli that the retina receives conditions the rest of the mechanisms beyond the intensity of the light. According to a statement, the geometric shape that light takes also has an impact on the signal sent to the brain to form an image.

Until now it was thought that this initial phase of visual perception was dominated exclusively by the intensity of the light received and that the shape was not transcendent. The Swiss research, published in the journal Science Advances, changes the focus on this issue. It is worth noting that the discovery may open a new field of research in the study of eye diseases.

In a blink of an eye

According to the specialists, the first stage of vision focuses on the changes that occur in the retina when it comes into contact with light. By altering its shape, the retina initiates a complex process that will culminate in a nerve impulse generated in the optic nerve. In this way, between the moment the eye perceives the light and the brain decodes it, different phenomena take place that affect the final result of the process.

To understand more about this mechanism that determines vision, the scientists sought to confirm the time it took for the retina to react to light impulses. In the framework of an experiment, they observed that in a matter of 50 femtoseconds the retina is already modified in the face of stimuli with laser pulses. This measurement of time is so extremely fast that it is beyond human understanding: a second contains a thousand trillion femtoseconds.

Later, when carrying out studies of the retina in mice, the scientists were able to verify that along with the incredible speed of this process another particular phenomenon occurred: the geometric shape of the light modified the initial reactions of the retina. They verified it by sending the same energy as a stimulus, but by varying the configuration of the light. Faced with the same number of photons, although changing the shape of the light pulse, the answer was different.

Shape and color

After checking these changes generated by the geometric shape of the light, they were also able to verify that the eye did not react in the same way to the presentation of the different colors. Specifically, its ordering in time modified the responses of the retina: the impact varied depending on the initial tonality in a sequential chain of colors, for example.

In summary, specialists believe that the retina “understands” that there is more or less light depending on its shape and the colors received, although the intensity and light energy is similar. From this perception, it “informs” the brain and visual images are generated through which we appreciate the reality of the world.

Taking into account that this process can be regulated through the form that is given to the laser pulses received by the retina, the scientists highlighted that it could lead to a new approach in the treatment of different ocular pathologies, among other applications.

Reference

Ultrafast pulse shaping modulates perceived visual brightness in living animals. Jean-Pierre Wolf et al. Science Advances (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abe1911

Photo:

Illustrative image of laser pulses reaching the eye in femtoseconds. Credit: Scientify / UNIGE / Xavier Ravinet.