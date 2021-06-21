The resurrection of Marc Márquez in MotoGP

06/21/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

The mobile of Marc Márquez it sounded in Cervera (Lleida), last Monday, like many other times. And, as on dozens of occasions, the name “Alberto & rdquor;” lit up on his screen. It was, yes, the boss who called him, as, almost, in the previous 574 days, as from the day he fractured his right humerus in Jerez-2020. But this time it wasn’t to cheer him up, to ask how he was doing. This time it was to turn the hourglass in the champion’s mind. Marquez He picked up the phone and all he heard was: “Marc, you know we’re in the week, huh? & rdquor ;.

It was the week of the German Grand Prix. It was Sachsenring week. It was the week that these two ‘sick’, that these two crazy people, that these two passionate about racing, so injured, so injured, so brave and angry as Àlex Crivillé, Carlos Checa or Mick doohan, injured, damaged, operated and resurrected like them, with whom Marc He had been in dialogue during the last months to find out what they felt, what they did and how they were resurrected when they had been left for dead, they had chosen to win. Not to try: to win.

It is possible that no one, no one, knows in what terms they spoke Marc Y Alberto. They are two guys, who have no need to tell anyone. Marc He had three zeros in a row (Le Mans, Mugello and Barcelona) and arrived in his garden where he had been 10 years in a row, from 2010 to 2019, from 125cc to MotoGP, giving master classes in courage, determination, riding and mastering the situation. “I knew it was the place to bring joy to everyone,” acknowledged the pilot. Puig, who lives from the despair of not having been able to be a 500cc champion when a (almost) tragic accident ended his career and from the frustration of not having been able to convert Dani Pedrosa As the king of MotoGP, he learned very early that Marc only had to be given the order, to start his mental hourglass, for the feat to be accomplished. Whichever.

Marquez he had noticed butterflies at the Mugello and Barcelona races. Those butterflies were confirmed after a grueling test in Montmeló. True, all Honda, team and driver lived (almost) in chaos in bewilderment. The winged factory added 21 grand prizes without winning (negative historical record), the team did not know how and where to improve the RC213V and Marc he was in full recovery. “Both the horse and the rider were touched & rdquor ;, Márquez acknowledged. It was all getting to Sachsenring and dreaming up. And make a plan.

Marc was the best, that is, the fastest on Friday. And everyone started to freak out. “Of course he can win & rdquor ;, said champion Joan Mir. “At the very least, he will be on the podium & rdquor ;, proclaimed the World Cup leader, Fabio Quartararo. “There is no doubt: it is to win & rdquor ;, he sentenced Johann zarco, the revelation of the season. On Saturday, MM93 got into the middle of the second row, where it wanted to be. And on Sunday & mldr; & rdquor; Sunday, for the first time in a long time, I felt the pressure, I didn’t open my mouth on the grill, I wanted to be as focused as possible. Why? Because it had been a long time since I demanded so much of myself & rdquor ;.

He started (5th) and closed the first lap (1st). At four laps four drops fell. “No, no, it was not four drops, it was rain, rain, and Marc threw a & mldr;. Nose and left, no one could follow him & rdquor ;, recognized the great Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), who was close to him. I arrive Miguel Oliveira (KTM), yes and then Marc turned Sachsenring into Rufea’s fun dirt track already Oliveira In his ‘sparring’, personal assistant, coach and friend José Luis Martínez (hey, a true moto-cross champion of Spain) who always tries to beat him and never succeeds. “It’s true, it’s impossible to beat him, but I could have saved that comment, right? & Rdquor ;, José Luis told me at night before laughing his biggest laugh and being the happiest man on earth.

Puig, I repeat, the madman who lives with the madman, not only started the hourglass of the feat, he also showed more than half of his body on the wall, at each turn, making gestures to MarcWhen he crossed the finish line, leader, he didn’t let up, he ran even more and more and more. “What a bird! I told you I would make it! & Rdquor ;, Puig told the Japanese engineer Takeo yokoyama and creator of the RC213V review, which only Marc turns into a winner.

“I deserved it. This victory is the best reward for so much suffering and struggle & rdquor ;, commented Márquez, thanking everyone. “This is the triumph of too many people. One does not go up alone or go down alone & rdquor ;. And just as I was on the podium Quartararo She looked at him and said, “Hey Marc, now don’t start to win them all. Marc He looked back at him and, with that crazy smile, the same one that Puig sensed on Monday when he started the fuze with his call, he replied: “Take it easy, Fabio, take it easy, we’re at Sachsenring & rdquor ;.

But it’s been a long time since nobody believed Marc Márquez when he says he’s not (yet) to win.