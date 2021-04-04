The sun rises in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. Christ the Redeemer will celebrate its 90th anniversary in October and with a view to this date receives restoration work during the holiday season. The statue was inaugurated on October 12, 1931 and was the result of a competition that the Catholic Church in Brazil opened to build a religious monument on the occasion of the centenary of the Independence of Brazil in 1822. (Photo: AFP / Carl de Souza)

Architect Cristina Ventura (right), who is in charge of the restoration of the Christ the Redeemer statue, is seen at her workstation inside the statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: AFP / Carl de Souza)

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is located 710 meters above sea level, on top of the Corcovado hill. This iconic site in Rio de Janeiro receives almost two million visitors per year. (Photo: AFP / Carl de Souza)

The process to restore Christ the Redeemer requires meticulous X-rays of the state of its coating, made up of thousands of tiny triangular stones that were cut by hand, as well as its iron structure and moisture leaks. The renovation project also includes the design of a preventive maintenance plan. (Photo: AFP / Carl de Souza)

The architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the restoration of the Christ the Redeemer statue, looks down on Rio de Janeiro during one of the restoration days leading up to the 90th anniversary. The restoration process will last over a year and seeks that the famous statue is ready to receive thousands of tourists in the coming months. (Photo: AFP / Carl de Souza)

The post The ‘resurrection’ of Christ the redeemer in Brazil appeared first on TecReview.