The resurgence of the Windsurfer class

06/16/2021

On at 13:50 CEST

The first Windsurfer round of the circuit this year couldn’t get off to a better start; impeccable organization, idyllic spot and optimal sailing conditions. The Ballena Alegre Sailing Club welcomed 26 enthusiasts of the new one-design Windsurfer LT class on June 12 and 13. The International Windsurfer Class Association (IWCA Spain), chaired by Manuel Pedreira, rented various equipment and even offered material so that windsurfers of other modalities could test the new sailing concept that is inspired by the beginning of windsurfing in the 80s but with current materials and technologies. Despite the health situation that made it difficult to have more foreign participation, the event had participants from Andorra, France, Italy and the USA and representatives from Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia and Valencia.

The Bay of Rosas did not fail the stake and the organization under the baton of Lay Gainza, Pep Subirats and Panxo Pi-Suñer (who raffled the first editions of their magazine Surf a Vela from 1984) put the icing on the cake by riding 6 spectacular slaloms on the first day with arrival on the beach that put the somewhat rusty gybes to the test after the pandemic and 3 windward-leeward tests the next day, more technical, on a regatta course with a slightly shifty light wind and with ostensible pressure differences on the race course .

The Italian based in Barcelona Andrea Marchesi swept with 8 firsts although he had a nice duel all weekend with the Frenchman Buren Bernard who managed to score the fourth round. From behind the fleet was more compact and beautiful duels were experienced between Gonzalo Giribet, Jordi Bosch, Guillermo Colomer, the Delmas brothers, Joan Roig, Manel Cardona, Albert Arcas, Juan Taboada, Nacho Botas and Juan Giribet, who in this order would complete the 13 first places in the classification, with the first female, Carla Alentorn, in position 14.

The following circuit events will be held in July in Vilanova and Blanes, Roses (August) and the Mar Menor (October)

A little history

In 2017 the first tests with this new monotype began (Barcelona and Vilanova) and some enthusiasts took their vans and their gear to travel to Italy and France and measure themselves with foreign sailors, especially with the large Italian fleet, to enjoy again the various modalities (Free Style, Slalom, Course and Long Distance). Encouraged by the various fleets that were gradually growing in Spain, a group of nostalgic windsurfers began the creation of the International Windsurfer Association in Spain (IWCA Spain), which, recognized by the International Windsurfer Association, is currently awaiting the final approval of the RFEV.

The Windsurfer class, with the new and modern LT board, has managed to get renowned brands such as Mistral, Exocet, Gaastra or Naish, among others, to join its project, which until now has culminated in the 2019 World Championship. at Lago di Garda, bringing together almost 200 athletes from 15 countries, among which 14 juniors, 16 women and 4 Spanish representatives competed.