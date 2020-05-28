London.- The Premier League faces the final stretch of the stop caused by the coronavirus and does so with the certainty of having confirmed a date for its return, June 17, and with the aim of ending the competition in early August.

The ball will roll again in England on June 17 with the first objective of catching up. That is why the two back games will be played, the one that will face Aston Villa and Sheffield United and Manchester City-Arsenal.

Once they are played, all the teams will be equal in 29 matches and the competition will return to normal, although obviously behind closed doors, on June 20, with the dispute on matchday 30 of the championship.

The Premier has decided this in conjunction with the clubs in a meeting held this Thursday, one of the many that have been held since the suspension of the championship more than two months ago.

Since football stopped on March 13, after the positives of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea player, until June 17, much has rained and will rain.

The Premier was faced with the abyss that would mean a cancellation of the championship, which would create a hole of more than 1 billion pounds in English football. Overcoming this obstacle, the clubs will still have to reach an agreement with the big television operators on the rights, since they expect the parties to be devalued as there is no public in the stadiums.

With the date confirmed, the Premier gets rid of the headache of having to find a solution that will satisfy everyone, both Liverpool, the virtual champion of the competition, and the teams involved in the descent or in the fight for Europe.

With the return of football, the 90 remaining games will be played and it will be a matter of ending for the weekend of August 1 and 2. The FA Cup final, a competition that stopped before the quarterfinals, could be played on August 8, while UEFA competitions are scheduled initially throughout that month.

Many factors have contributed to the fact that English football has been able to smile again. The good progress of the Bundesliga, which has been running smoothly for weeks, the approval of the British Government and the progressive return of training are some of them.

The clubs returned to exercising in groups last week, with strict safety and hygiene measures, and these days it was approved that they can return to contact training. The next step, the most complicated, is that the matches return eleven against eleven, although, with a date already imposed for the Premier, it is a matter of time.

In addition, the imposition of two weekly tests on players and club employees has given good results. In total, 2,752 tests have been done and there have only been twelve positives. Those infected will have to be isolated for seven days.

Some details remain to be refined, such as what will happen if a positive occurs during the championship dispute.

The icing on the cake will want to put a Liverpool that can be proclaimed champion as soon as the league starts. Jürgen Klopp’s men are 25 points ahead of Manchester City and if they win their next game and City fall to Arsenal, they will claim their first league title in 30 years. .

