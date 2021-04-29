the results season progresses

New green opening of the European stock exchanges: the earnings season advances

The European stock markets closed higher yesterday, with their indices based on the good performance of the banking sector, after investors received positively the results published by various entities in the region, specifically by Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander.

Today the European stock markets rise at the opening of a session in which the accounts of large European companies such as Nokia, Airbus, Amundi, Capgemini, STMicroelectronics, Total Royal Dutch or Repsol are listed. In the macroeconomic section, the CPIs of Spain and Germany stand out; While in the afternoon the first estimate of US GDP for the first quarter of 2021 will be released, for which the consensus of analysts estimates strong annualized growth, above 6%.

The Dax rises 0.18%; Cac 40, 0.47%; the FTSE 100, 0.70% and the FTSE Mib, 0.21%. The Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 0.21%.

The indices of the old continent advance after the closing in red of Wall Street in the session of yesterday. The Dow Jones fell 0.48%, after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) left its monetary policy unchanged and amid expectations for a new round of quarterly results. The S&P 500 slid slightly 0.08% and the Nasdaq fell 0.28%.

The two-day meeting held by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve (FOMC) ended with no changes in benchmark interest rates, as expected. In addition, in the subsequent monetary policy release, there was little change, although the economic outlook was revised upwards, indicating that economic activity and employment have strengthened in an environment of progress in vaccinations and strong support for monetary policies. and prosecutors. In addition, he also highlighted that the sectors with a greater impact of the pandemic have improved, while inflation has risen, mainly due to temporary factors.

At the subsequent press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that now is not the time to discuss the withdrawal of stimulus and repeated that substantial progress has yet to be made, before considering some changes. Powell also reiterated that the temporary spike in inflation will not guarantee an interest rate hike. Additionally, he stated that financial stability is mixed, but manageable, but that some parts of the equity markets do reflect a bubble. Most economists expect stimulus withdrawal discussions to begin at the June FOMC meeting.

Read more

The US central bank has held benchmark interest rates between 0% and 0.25% for over a year, after a sharp cut in March 2020.

After the closure of Wall Street, and in an intervention before both houses of the US Congress, President Biden presented the master lines of his new plans for fiscal support. It will total $ 1.8 trillion, be based on increased spending of $ 1 trillion and $ 800 billion in tax cuts. The new spending will focus on child care, education, and incentive leave.

The tax cuts are extensions of aid created or expanded by coronavirus relief packages. The plan will be financed with tax increases for the wealthiest.

Thus, it proposes an increase in the maximum income tax to 39.6% from the current 37%. For households earning more than $ 1 million, the increase in capital gains and dividend rates will increase to 39.6% from the current 20% (and could rise to 43.4%, if you include the 3.8% payroll and investment taxes).

Additionally, the plan is based on $ 700,000 million in income taxes, through the expansion of the US Tax Agency (IRS). As with the corporate tax bill, the market expects moderate Democrats to force a review of the tax on the rich.

With Wall Street already closed, two of the main US technology companies, Apple and Facebook, released their quarterly figures, which in both cases far exceeded analysts’ expectations, which boosted the price of the two companies in operations abroad. in time.

The euro gives way against the dollar and is exchanged for 1,212 greenbacks.

Europe’s benchmark Brent oil rises 0.24%; to 66.94 dollars per barrel, while the US West Texas appreciated 0.25% to 64.02 dollars.

The coronavirus figures worldwide already reach 149,242,187 positive cases and 3,147,016 deaths. The head of Japan’s government panel of experts on the pandemic, Shigeru Omi, said that the country’s authorities “should discuss” the holding of the Olympic Games scheduled in Tokyo this summer, given the rebound in the pandemic in the country.

On the other hand, he plans to introduce a COVID19 passport to reactivate international tourism this summer. In Spain the number of infected rises to 3,504,799 and deaths reach 77,943.